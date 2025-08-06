Watch: Sheikh Mohammed Greets Viral Humanoid Robot During Live Demonstration

When was the last time you saw a humanoid robot wave and walk towards you?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had an experience that not many residents get to have during a meeting with local dignitaries at the Union House in Dubai today, August 6.

In a video posted by Wam, the leader could be seen waving back at the humanoid robot. The robot also showcased its speed by running inside the majlis as the dignitaries looked on.

The robot was present as part of a live demonstration of the Unitree G1 by Dubai Future Labs. The lightweight, highly balanced robot mimics human movement and represents the latest in robotics and AI. Watch the clip below:

It will soon be featured in the Museum of the Future's interactive displays, welcoming visitors and showcasing advanced technology, allowing residents and tourists to watch it in action too.

The Unitree G1 is a humanoid robot that stands 130cm tall and weighs around 35kg. Its onboard computing includes an 8-core high-performance CPU, with sensory hardware like a depth camera, 3D LiDAR, microphone array, speaker, Wi‐Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. The robot runs for about two hours on a 13‐string lithium battery.

Meeting at Al Mudaif Majlis

During the gathering, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE's continued progress in building a distinctive development model based on openness, competitiveness, and support for entrepreneurship.

He noted that the country's success stems from ambitious goals, a people-centred approach, and strong public-private partnerships. The achievements of recent decades, he added, reflect a clear vision driven by planning, determination, and collaboration.

He added that the UAE remains committed to being a land of opportunity, a hub for prosperity, and a welcoming home for all who contribute to its growth.

He also said that at every stage, the UAE has set new benchmarks for progress and established a model economy rooted in innovation. The outcomes of this journey are evident today in the country's stability, social cohesion, and the resilience and growth of its economy.

The Ruler also highlighted Dubai's vital role in the UAE's broader development journey, as it continues to strengthen its position as a leading global economic centre.

Driven by investor confidence, market maturity, and its ability to attract top talent and opportunities, the emirate continues to advance the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33, he highlighted.

