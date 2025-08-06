'Dirty Indian, Go Back': 6-Year-Old Girl Assaulted, 'Hit In Private Parts' In Ireland Amid Racist Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a disturbing incident in Ireland, a six-year-old girl was violently attacked by a group of boys who reportedly hurled racist abuse at her, telling her to“go back to India.”

The child's mother, an Irish citizen and nurse who has lived in the country for eight years, said her daughter was targeted by boys aged between 12 and 14. She told The Irish Mirror that the attackers used profanity and called her daughter a“dirty Indian.”

"She told me five of them punched her in the face. One of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts, and it was really sore. They said the F word and 'Dirty Indian, go back to India. She told me today (Wednesday) they punched her neck and twisted her hair," the mother, who recently became an Irish citizen and has been a nurse and living in Ireland for eight years, told The Irish Mirror.

The mother, deeply shaken by the assault, said the family now feels unsafe.

(This is a developing story)