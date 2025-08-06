HIMS Shares Decline Amid Lower Revenue Per Order For GLP-1 Following Novo Nordisk Collaboration Termination, Securities Class Action Pending -- Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 5, 2025, investors in Hims & Hers Health () declined almost 11% in another sell-off after the company disclosed that it would lower revenue recognized per customer specific to its so-called personalized GLP-1 component, a medication the company compounds to treat weight loss.

This disclosure comes as the company previously experienced a sell-off in its shares which triggered a securities class action lawsuit tied to a cancelled collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to expand the availability of one of two FDA-approved weight loss drugs -- Wegovy® -- to patients.

Class Period: Apr. 29, 2025 – June 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 25, 2025

Hims and Hers August 4, 2025 Financial Disclosures

The company's total revenue for the second quarter was $545 million, a 7% sequential decline. Revenue from its compounded GLP-1 weight-loss drugs dropped to $190 million, down from $230 million in the previous quarter. Importantly, Hims acknowledged that it would have lower revenue recognized per order specific to its compounded GLP-1 and that its revenue per subscriber slipped to $74 from $84“primarily as a result of the off-boarding of a portion of our GLP-1 subscribers.”

The news sent shares down nearly 11% in a single trading day.

The company's adverse metrics follow a shift in its business model after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ended the mass compounding of certain weight-loss drugs. In response, Hims has moved toward selling personalized, smaller-dose compounded versions of drugs like Wegovy® and bragged about, then shortly lost, its collaboration with Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy®, who has publicly characterized Hims' mass personalization of weight loss drugs as an illegal practice.

Investor Lawsuit Alleges Deceptive Promotion

The company's legal challenges intensified with the filing of securities class action lawsuits, captioned Sookdeo v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. The complaints, filed on behalf of investors, alleges that Hims and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors during the period of April 29 to June 23, 2025.

According to the suit, the company was engaged in the "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk," and as a result, there was a substantial risk that its collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated. The lawsuit claims that on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing it was ending the partnership, citing Hims' "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy®." On this news, the price of Hims stock fell more than 34%.

Hagens Berman Investigates Investor Claims

Hagens Berman is investigating investors' claims. Reed Kathrein, a partner at the firm, stated,“The decline in GLP-1 drug revenue and subscriber metrics this quarter appears significant and raises questions about whether earlier representations regarding the company's compounded weight-loss drug strategy and the Novo Nordisk partnership may have been misleading to investors, as alleged in the complaint.”

