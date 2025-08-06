Stephen King Joins Benjamin Percy's Serial Novel 'The End Times' As Contributing Writer

BROOKINGS, SD - Bad Hand Books , an independent publisher of genre fiction based in South Dakota, is thrilled to announce that legendary horror author Stephen King has joined us as a contributing writer for Benjamin Percy's The End Times . The short, serialized novel will begin publishing in November as a monthly newspaper in physical and digital formats.

“The end of human civilization just got a lot cooler,” said Doug Murano, founder and CEO of Bad Hand Books.“We were excited to publish Benjamin Percy's experimental project from day one, but the addition of Stephen King takes it to another level.”

The End Times is a tale of quirky humor, startling fear, deep love, faith in humanity, and-ultimately- hope. As the world struggles to begin again-years after a pandemic wipes out most of the population-a woman finds meaning as a writer and editor when she revives an old printing press and begins publishing a small-town newspaper.

“The point of this is not that the world is ending,” Percy revealed on The Kingcast.“The world has ended and it's rebuilding.”

New York Times bestselling author Joe Hill recently wrote about The End Times in his Substack newsletter and expressed enthusiasm for the printed version of the project.

“I've still got my printed copies of Wednesday Comics and I'm gonna have Percy's End Times, too,” Hill said.“What about you?”

The limited print run sold out almost instantly, but digital pre-orders are still available at the Bad Hand Books website, . Digital subscribers will receive a 15% discount on the eventual omnibus edition. Additionally, when digital pre-orders reach 500 subscribers, Bad Hand Books will begin donating $1 from every subscription to the ACLU to support freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the freedom to read.

About Benjamin Percy

Benjamin Percy is the author of seven novels, the most recent among them The Sky Vault (William Morrow, 2023). He is also the author of The Unfamiliar Garden (Mariner Books/William Morrow, 2022), The Ninth Metal (Mariner Books, 2021), The Dead Lands (Grand Central/Hachette, 2015), Red Moon (Grand Central/Hachette, 2013) and The Wilding (Graywolf Press, 2010), as well as three books of short stories, Suicide Woods (Graywolf Press, 2019), Refresh, Refresh (Graywolf Press, 2007) and The Language of Elk (Grand Central/Hachette, 2012; Carnegie Mellon University Press, 2006). His fiction and nonfiction have been read on National Public Radio, performed at Symphony Space, and published by Esquire, GQ, Time, Men's Journal, Outside, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Paris Review, McSweeney's, Ploughshares, Glimmer Train, and Tin House.

About Bad Hand Books

You can do a lot with a bad hand. Since 2021, we've published the best independent horror, crime, and dark-fantasy fiction. Bad Hand Books is owned and operated by Bram Stoker Award-winning and Shirley Jackson Award-winning editor, Doug Murano.

Since the beginning, Bad Hand has partnered with some of the world's most successful authors-and a number of those who soon will be. Our partners include Mike Mignola, Laird Barron, Chuck Palahniuk, Josh Malerman, Zoje Stage, Stephen King, Benjamin Percy, Gabino Iglesias, Alex Grecian, Hailey Piper, Cynthia Pelayo, Ai Jiang, Eric LaRocca, Trevor Henderson, and many more.

Visit for more information about our titles.