EU In 'Contact' With Taliban On Afghan Migrant Returns

Brussels: The European Union said on Monday it has "initiated exploratory contacts" with the Taliban government in Afghanistan as member states push to boost deportations of failed asylum seekers.

The admission, which is likely to raise hackles given the Taliban's poor rights record and diplomatic standing, comes after a majority of EU nations urged Brussels to reach out to Kabul to boost expulsions.

The European Commission is working to ensure coordination among member states, Markus Lammert, a spokesman for the EU's executive, told a press conference in Brussels.

"Earlier this year, we have initiated exploratory contacts at technical level with the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan," he said.

The Taliban have been largely isolated on the global stage since they imposed a strict version of Islamic law upon returning to power in 2021, following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

But in a letter initiated by Belgium, 20 EU member states called on the commission to take action to enable both voluntary and forced returns of Afghans with no right to stay.

"We are unable to return irregular Afghan nationals, even after a conviction," Belgian migration minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said in a statement.

"This undermines public trust in asylum policy and affects our collective security. It is time for Europe to act together."

The text was signed among others by Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

Most are members of a club of EU immigration hawks that is clamouring for a broader clampdown on migration following a souring of public opinion that has fuelled hard-right electoral gains across the bloc.

Deportations -- or the lack thereof -- have been a common gripe, as fewer than 20 percent of people ordered to leave the bloc are currently returned to their country of origin, according to EU data.

Sweden's migration minister Johan Forssell told AFP in an interview last week that EU members could pool resources to repatriate Afghans.

"There could be joint planes to Afghanistan," he said, adding an EU team had been holding technical discussions in Kabul.

"We need to find common solutions here," Forssell added.

The EU has maintained a diplomatic presence in the country but contacts have been limited to certain areas, including humanitarian assistance.

Brussels' diplomatic service stresses on its website that the engagement "does not bestow any legitimacy" to the Taliban government, which has been criticised for its repressive measures.

Afghan women in particular can no longer practice many professions or travel without a male chaperone, and are banned from studying after the age of 12, walking in parks or going to gyms.