Kuwaiti Envoy Praises Historic Ties With France
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shaheen on Monday heaped praise on his country's "historic" and exemplary relations with Paris, singling out military ties as having seen the most progress.
Ahead of a gathering of the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status (FIEP) in the French capital, the diplomat held talks with visiting Kuwaiti National Guard undersecretary Lit Gen. Hamad Al-Barjas, with the latter set to partake in the meeting over the impacts of artificial intelligence on gendarmeries. (end)
