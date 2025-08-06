Influenza A Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Cidara Therapeutics, Sab Biotherapeutics, Flugen, Moderna, Vir Biotechnology, Vaxart

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Influenza A Pipeline Analysis"Influenza A Infections Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Influenza A Infections market. A detailed picture of the Influenza A Infections pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Influenza A Infections treatment guidelines.

DelveInsight reports that several key companies are actively engaged in the ongoing development of treatment therapies for Influenza A.

Influenza A Overview:

The flu vaccine plays a critical role in protecting against seasonal influenza, a disease caused by constantly evolving influenza viruses. Updated every year to target the most prevalent strains-typically covering both influenza A and B-the vaccine helps the immune system build antibodies to fight the virus, reducing illness severity and the risk of serious complications like pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. It is offered in different forms, including inactivated flu shots and live attenuated nasal sprays, to suit various age groups and medical needs.

Widespread immunization is essential for safeguarding public health, especially among high-risk groups such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions like asthma or cardiovascular disease. By cutting down on flu-related hospital visits and admissions, the vaccine also alleviates pressure on healthcare systems. While the vaccine's effectiveness can vary each season, studies consistently show it significantly reduces the likelihood of severe flu cases. Health authorities such as the CDC and WHO strongly recommend annual flu vaccination as the most effective means of preventing flu outbreaks and promoting community well-being.

Key Takeaways from the Influenza A Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Influenza A pipeline report highlights a dynamic and evolving landscape, with multiple companies actively developing new therapies to treat Influenza A. Leading players such as Cidara Therapeutics, SAb Biotherapeutics, FluGen, Moderna, Vir Biotechnology, Vaxart, and others are working on innovative drug candidates to enhance the treatment options for this viral infection.

Several promising therapies are progressing through various stages of development, including VIR-2482, SAB-176, CD388, FLUZONE QUADRIVALENT, RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), XOFLUZA (baloxavir marboxil), among others.

In a notable development, the FDA approved FluMist in September 2025 for self- or caregiver-administration. This nasal spray vaccine, designed to protect against both influenza A and B strains, is now available for individuals aged 2 to 49, improving accessibility and ease of use. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are making significant strides in mRNA vaccine technology for influenza. Moderna's mRNA-1010 has achieved all primary immunogenicity endpoints in Phase 3 trials, with regulatory filing anticipated in 2025. Pfizer and BioNTech are also advancing their quadrivalent mRNA influenza vaccine, which has shown strong immune responses in early-phase studies.

Influenza A Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Influenza A Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Influenza A treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Influenza A market.

Influenza A Marketed Drugs



XOFLUZA (baloxavir marboxil): Genentech/Roche

RAPIVAB (peramivir injection): BioCryst Pharmaceuticals FLUZONE QUADRIVALENT: Sanofi

Influenza A Emerging Drugs



CD388: Cidara Therapeutics

SAB-176: SAb Biotherapeutics VIR-2482: Vir Biotechnology

Influenza A Companies

Multiple leading companies, including Cidara Therapeutics, SAb Biotherapeutics, FluGen, Moderna, Vir Biotechnology, Vaxart, and others, are actively working on developing therapies for Influenza A. Among these, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has a drug candidate that has progressed the furthest, currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 3+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Influenza A pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Influenza A Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Influenza A Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Influenza A Assessment by Product Type

. Influenza A By Stage

. Influenza A Assessment by Route of Administration

. Influenza A Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Influenza A Current Treatment Patterns

4. Influenza A - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Influenza A Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Influenza A Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Influenza A Discontinued Products

13. Influenza A Product Profiles

14. Influenza A Key Companies

15. Influenza A Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Influenza A Unmet Needs

18. Influenza A Future Perspectives

19. Influenza A Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

