Fifth Group Of Ukrainian Legion Volunteers To Sign Contracts With AFU In Poland On August 8 Ambassador
“On August 8, another group of volunteers is scheduled to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This confirms the effectiveness of the recruitment center and its continued popularity,” Bodnar said.
The ambassador emphasized the importance of enabling Ukrainians living abroad to return and serve their country, noting that the Lublin recruitment center plays a key role in this effort.Read also: Ukraine looks forward to constructive dialogue with new Polish president, says ambassador
After initial training in Poland, volunteers undergo combat coordination in Ukraine before deployment.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Legion was established in July 2024, following the signing of a bilateral security agreement in Warsaw between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. One of the agreement's provisions included the training of Ukrainian military units on Polish soil.
Volunteers joining the Ukrainian Legion can choose to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine for one year, three years, or until the end of a designated special period. Once contracts are signed, recruits are dispatched to a training facility near Lublin, Poland, where they undergo instruction led by NATO-affiliated military trainers. Those requiring specialized preparation in specific fields receive additional training at other designated locations.
Under a bilateral agreement, the Ukrainian side is responsible for providing volunteers with military uniforms and medical supplies, while the Polish side supplies the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and weapons for the duration of the training program.
The Ukrainian Legion's enlistment process began in November 2024, when the first group signed contracts. Subsequent groups followed in January, late February, and early June 2025.
