The Sweet Tooth Named Best Candy Store By Aventura Magazine In 2025 Best Of Awards

The Sweet Tooth Chocolate Factory was named Best Candy Store by Aventura Magazine in its 2025 Best Of Awards.

Award-winning kosher chocolate factory earns top honors for handcrafted gifts, quality, and service.

FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sweet Tooth Chocolate Factory has officially been named Best Candy Store by Aventura Magazine in the publication's 2025 Best Of Awards, recognizing excellence in gifting, innovation, and customer experience.

This honor marks a major milestone for the legacy chocolate brand, which was founded in 1979 and recently celebrated its first year under new ownership. Entrepreneur Michael Briansky stepped in with a vision to expand the business while preserving the handcrafted quality and nostalgic charm that longtime customers love.

“This win means everything to our team,” said Briansky.“We work nonstop to create memorable gifts and meaningful experiences-this recognition is a huge motivator as we continue to grow.”

Operating out of a 5,200 sq ft chocolate factory and retail store, The Sweet Tooth is known for its handmade, small-batch chocolates and truffles-crafted fresh daily using premium ingredients, meticulous technique, and a deep love for the process. Every piece is designed to delight, whether it's one of their signature dipped confections, their best-selling pecan pralines, or a seasonal gift tray.

Corporate gifting has been a cornerstone of the business since 1979. The Sweet Tooth works with companies across the country to produce branded truffle boxes, custom chocolate logos, and high-volume holiday orders that leave a lasting impression. Whether you're sending 10 gifts or 2,000, the team handles every detail with care, speed, and precision.

To meet growing demand for inclusive gifting, the company launched the Zero Series -a specialty line offering gluten-free and vegan options. Standouts include the rich, indulgent Dubai chocolate, a dairy-free dark chocolate with a devoted following, as well as seasonal truffles and bark made without gluten or dairy-always certified kosher.

Nationwide shipping is available-including next-day delivery-and customers in South Florida can enjoy same-day local delivery or in-store pickup. Whether you're gifting one person or fulfilling a large-scale corporate campaign, The Sweet Tooth delivers.

To celebrate this award, The Sweet Tooth is offering a Buy One, Get One Free frozen hot chocolate or frozen mocha throughout the month of August. Both drinks are available in classic dairy or non-dairy versions, with the frozen mocha made with real espresso.

Earlier this year, the company surpassed 10,000 verified online orders through Shopify-an achievement reached by only a small percentage of retailers-and continues to grow its presence both locally and across the U.S.

The Sweet Tooth Chocolate Factory, which operates both in-store and online at thesweettooth, remains focused on quality, creativity, and care in everything it produces.

To explore the full collection or place a custom or corporate order, visit thesweettooth or call (305) 682-1400.

