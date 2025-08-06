Opportunity Finance Network Releases 2023-2024 Impact Report Highlighting The Power And Progress Of The CDFI Movement

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) has released its 2023–2024 Impact Report, Made by History. Made for this Moment . The publication captures two pivotal years of transformation across the community development finance industry and within OFN's network of more than 475 community development financial institutions (CDFIs), which work to expand opportunities across America.

"OFN is committed to a future where all people and communities across the United States thrive - powered by the strength and impact of community finance investment," said OFN President and CEO Harold Pettigrew . "This report reflects OFN's impact in leading and supporting CDFIs across America, and it shows what is possible when a network of mission-driven financial institutions acts with shared vision and values. CDFIs are financial first responders in times of crisis, serve as a proven model for creating economic opportunity, and play a key part in the nation's financial system. As our nation continues to navigate economic uncertainty, one truth has become increasingly clear, CDFIs don't just serve communities, they serve the country."

Community-focused financial institutions are essential to building more vibrant local economies across rural, urban, and Native communities. With $124 billion in cumulative financing, 3.4 million jobs created or maintained, and more than 1 million small businesses supported, through 2023, CDFIs are a proven model for creating opportunity in America.

Among the report's highlights:



$254 million in loans and grants deployed through OFN's Financing Fund since 2020, catalyzing local investment through small and emerging CDFIs;



$173 million issued through the federal Bond Guarantee Program in 2024 - the largest bond in OFN's history;



More than 210 meetings with policymakers on Capitol Hill to shape policies that allow CDFIs to succeed at scale;



More than 41,000 professionals engaged through OFN programs, events, and services, including the sold-out 40th Annual Conference and first-ever Research Symposium;

Strategic investments in innovation, talent development, and infrastructure through initiatives like the CDFI Innovation Initiative and the Career Meets Purpose program to support the CDFI workforce.

As the nation's leading CDFI intermediary, OFN mobilizes capital, capacity-building tools, training, and insights; and advances policy solutions to strengthen and scale CDFIs nationwide, expanding economic opportunity and supporting locally driven solutions in communities historically left out of mainstream finance.

This year's report also celebrates 40 years of OFN's growth and leadership in the industry. It previews the grounding pillars for the future of community development finance, which will chart the path for growth, grounded in opportunity, innovation, and national impact.

The full report is available at ofn/impact .

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) is the nation's leading network and intermediary focused on community development investment, managing more than $1 billion in total assets and a membership of more than 475 community development financial institutions (CDFIs) , which includes community development loan funds, credit unions, green banks, banks, minority depository institutions, and venture capital funds. Our network of CDFIs works to ensure communities left behind by mainstream finance have access to affordable, responsible financial products and services, with a deep focus on serving rural, urban, and Native communities across the United States. OFN is a trusted investment partner to the public, private, and philanthropic sectors – foundations, corporations, banks, government agencies, and others – and, for more than 40 years, has helped partners invest in communities to catalyze change and create economic opportunities for all.

Since its founding in 1986, OFN members have originated $124 billion in cumulative financing, helping to create or maintain nearly 3.4 million jobs, start or expand more than 1 million businesses and microenterprises, and support the development or rehabilitation of more than 3 million housing units and more than 15,000 community facility projects.

SOURCE Opportunity Finance Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED