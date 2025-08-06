Emmanuel Jacobo Unveils Groundbreaking Biblical Study In Purgatory In New Testament

An unapologetically bold defense of a widely debated doctrine, rooted in scripture alone

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emmanuel Jacobo , a civil engineer by profession and a builder by calling, steps into the literary world with a powerful debut that challenges theological assumptions and reawakens centuries-old debates. His book, Purgatory in New Testament , is a compelling exploration of one of Christianity's most contested doctrines, presented not with tradition or second-hand argument, but with scripture, straight from the New Testament.A former seminary aspirant turned engineer, contractor, and now writer, Jacobo brings a unique voice to the field of Christian apologetics. Driven by a lifelong commitment to truth and inspired by his passion for faith-based discourse, Jacobo's journey is nothing short of remarkable.“Priesthood was my earlier goal. Civil Engineer became my profession. Contractor-Builder is my occupation,” Jacobo reflects.“Now I am an aspiring author. What a life's journey I achieved and I am not complaining. It's all for the glory of God.”In Purgatory in New Testament, Jacobo sets out to answer a critical and often polarizing question: Is purgatory biblical? With clarity and conviction, he combs through the New Testament to uncover evidence that supports the reality of purgatory, entirely without reliance on the often-contested Book of Maccabees.“The existence of purgatory is fiercely questioned, objected, denied, and even despised by many non-Catholic Christians,” he writes.“Even some devout Catholics harbor doubts. I felt compelled to respond with clear, scriptural proof.”More than just an apologetic argument, Jacobo's book is a mission of faith. He doesn't aim to debate for the sake of controversy, but to provide assurance, clarity, and renewed confidence to those seeking scriptural certainty.“This book will definitely erase all questions and doubts regarding its existence,” Jacobo says,“based on the available data from the New Testament.”At a time when doctrinal clarity is needed more than ever, especially among believers navigating conflicting teachings, Jacobo offers a voice of reason, research, and reverence. Purgatory in New Testament speaks directly to skeptics, seekers, and the spiritually curious, making it a timely and necessary contribution to contemporary Christian thought.About the Author:Emmanuel Jacobo is a civil engineer and contractor-builder whose passion for writing and Christian apologetics has led him to become an emerging author. His faith journey, from aspiring priest to professional builder, now includes a mission to build understanding through scripturally grounded theology. Purgatory in New Testament is his first published book.

