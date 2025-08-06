Hill Country Animal League Accepts Generous Grant From Miranda Lambert's Muttnation Relief For Rescues Fund

Through this partnership with Miranda Lambert, HCAL is extending vital care and support to pets impacted by the devastating 2025 Texas Hill Country floods.

- Becky Forrest, Executive Director of HCAL

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) is honored and excited to announce their recent generous grant from Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation–Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund, extending vital support to help pets impacted by the devastating 2025 Texas Hill Country floods.

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply team up annually through its Relief for Rescues campaign to deliver timely grants to nonprofit animal shelters and rescue organizations responding to natural disasters. To date, the fund has raised over $1 million, allocating critical financial support to affected shelters across multiple states.

“We are deeply grateful to Miranda Lambert and the MuttNation Relief for Rescues Fund for their support during this critical time,” Becky Forrest, Executive Director of HCAL shared.“This generous grant ensures our ability to care for pets in communities recovering from tragedy.”

Support in Times of Crisis

The July 4 flash floods in Central Texas were catastrophic-claiming more than 130 lives and displacing countless families and pets. In response, MuttNation swiftly activated its Relief for Rescues initiative, directing funds and resources to shelter partners in the region.

HCAL was selected as a recipient as part of this initiative, recognizing its role in serving underserved pet communities and providing low-cost spay/neuter care, vaccinations, and outreach during disaster recovery.

What the Grant Means for HCAL

The grant will enable HCAL to:

. Offer emergency and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries for flood-affected pets

. Increase outreach through pet food distribution and vet care to residents recovering from the

disaster

This fund ensures HCAL can continue delivering essential services to at-risk animals when they need

it most.

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preventing pet overpopulation and

improving community health through affordable spay/neuter clinics, wellness care, and pet owner education.

Based in Boerne, HCAL serves the greater Hill Country region through community clinics and outreach

programs.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda Lambert and her mom, Bev, in 2009, MuttNation Foundation is a donation-supported

501c(3) nonprofit organization that has raised over $10 million in support of its mission to promote the

adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions.

MuttNation provides support through the MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund to shelters and

supporting organizations in times of natural disaster and supports spay & neuter through the MuttNation“It

Takes Balls” program. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies that benefits the

Foundation, is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the U.S. To learn more,

visit MuttNation .

Tanisha Smith

Trio Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.