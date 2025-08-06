All-Time-High Number Of Northwestern Mutual Advisors Under 40 Earn Forbes' 2025 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Honor

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that 57 of its financial advisors were honored on Forbes' annual Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State lists – a 27% increase from 2024.

The Forbes lists recognize leading financial advisors under the age of 40 – at both the national level and by state – who provide holistic financial planning for their clients. They are selected based on a variety of factors, including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those who reflect the highest standards and best practices.

"This is a well-deserved recognition of our leading advisors, and further validation of Northwestern Mutual's efforts to build the next generation of financial professionals," said John Roberts, Northwestern Mutual's chief field officer. "These trusted advisors are helping thousands of clients create comprehensive financial plans to reach their unique goals. Their approach to planning – combining insurance and investment solutions – is resonating strongly in the marketplace, because it's designed to deliver superior financial results over the long term."

McKinsey & Company predicts that the financial advice industry will face a shortage of roughly 100,000 advisors over the next decade, representing nearly 40% of all advisors in the U.S. At a time when many financial professionals are aging out of the workforce with an average age of 56, Northwestern Mutual is distinctively recruiting and developing the next generation of financial advisors. At Northwestern Mutual, the average age of an advisor is 39, and the average age of a new advisor is 28.

To achieve its mission to help more Americans build financial security, Northwestern Mutual aims to grow its field force of financial experts in 2025, with an ambitious goal of recruiting 5,000 advisors and college representatives by year-end . Northwestern Mutual is committed to setting its 23,000+ financial advisors and teams of all ages up for success by providing an award-winning training and leadership development program, empowering them to secure new licenses, enhance their capabilities, and build their practices.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assetsi being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE® 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

Forbes "Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list, (August 2025). Research & ranking developed by Shook Research, LLC. Based upon data as of 3/31/2024. Northwestern Mutual (NM) and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating or ranking lists. NM and its advisors do, however, pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating or ranking(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

iIncludes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

