Centre Shortlists 18 EV R&D Projects To Boost Local Manufacturing

MENAFN - KNN India)The central government has shortlisted 18 proposals focused on the research and development of electric vehicle (EV) subsystems, aiming to reduce the country's reliance on imported components and promote domestic manufacturing.

These projects will be executed through collaborations involving academia, industry, and government institutions.

According to senior officials, the final selection will be made after detailed evaluation by a joint panel fr0m the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The proposals under review include advanced technologies such as EV wireless chargers, power trains, and traction motors.

Officials emphasised that priority will be given to subsystems that require urgent localisation. The shortlisted proposals were received following a joint call by MHI and MeitY in October 2024.

To qualify, each project must be at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 or above, indicating they are near the manufacturing phase and need limited development before commercialization.

All projects must be carried out in a consortium model, with at least 20 per cent of funding contributed in cash by an industry partner.

Proposals that lead to the creation of a functional prototype or device, and show strong potential for market launch, will be preferred for financial backing. Basic research proposals focused only on academic publications will not be considered.

The developed technologies will be made available to Indian industries on a non-exclusive basis. However, if an industry partner contributes over 50 per cent of the total project cost, either in cash or in-kind, the resulting technology may be granted to them on an exclusive basis.

The approved projects will have a maximum duration of 36 months, covering product development, field testing, and eventual commercialisation.

(KNN Bureau)