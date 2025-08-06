Just Horizons Alliance Appoints Janet Kang As Executive Director To Lead Next Phase Of Innovation

Janet Kang, Executive Director, Just Horizons Alliance

Tech executive joins nonprofit to build practical tools and frameworks that align artificial intelligence with human values.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just Horizons Alliance , a nonprofit platform for research and innovation at the intersection of ethics, human development, and system design, has appointed Janet Kang as its new Executive Director. Her appointment comes at a critical time of rapid societal and technological transformation, when artificial intelligence, in particular, is increasingly influencing human decision-making, relationships, and well-being. Kang brings a distinctive blend of expertise in entrepreneurial leadership, strategic AI implementation, and venture capital to spearhead the organization's efforts to build frameworks and tools capable of aligning our world's complex systems-from digital platforms to public policy-with ethical foresight and human-centered values."Technology companies often treat human complexity as an afterthought, while academic institutions struggle to translate research into real-world impact," Kang explained. "Just Horizons bridges that gap by incorporating evidence-based models of human factors into practical frameworks that inform the design and architecture of systems, from technology to policy, to align their impact with the common good.”This capability is built upon the organization's foundational work in computational modeling and the human sciences, which began when Dr. Wesley J. Wildman, a Boston University Professor of Philosophy, Theology, and Ethics, and of Computing and Data Sciences, recognized the need to bridge the divide between systems-level innovation and the nuanced realities of human experience. He founded The Center for Mind and Culture (CMAC) in 2007, which developed an integrated approach to computational modeling characterized by a deep understanding of human factors. He later established Just Horizons Alliance, to apply CMAC's powerful research methods more broadly, creating an ecosystem of initiatives-including applied ethical tools, research, and publishing-to tackle complex societal challenges.Today, Just Horizons' research division conducts computational social science research that directly informs public policy and helps institutions understand complex societal and cultural shifts. For example, the organization's breakthrough research during the COVID-19 crisis provided university leaders with accurate, data-driven simulations to guide nuanced reopening strategies, demonstrating how its computational modeling, grounded in human factors, can provide critical insights for navigating unprecedented challenges."When I founded Just Horizons Alliance, I envisioned an organization that would equip humanity to keep pace with the unprecedented cultural change we've been studying at CMAC," says Wildman. "Janet represents the perfect evolution of that vision. She brings not only the operational rigor to expand our impact but a deep commitment to the human-centered principles that drive our work." Wildman remains central to Just Horizons as he transitions from the role of founding Executive Director to Chief Scientist.Kang has led and scaled several technology ventures to successful exits and served as a corporate venture partner advising Fortune 500 firms on innovation strategy. Her work has spanned AI, digital platforms, and applied systems design, giving her a rare ability to connect research insight with implementation at scale. Under her leadership, Just Horizons will expand its flagship initiatives, leveraging its research advantage to include breakthrough computational simulation capabilities that model complex human behavior and social systems. In parallel, it will develop robust ethical frameworks to guide the responsible design and deployment of artificial intelligence, ensuring that new technologies are aligned with human values.Kang holds an MBA from Boston University's Questrom School of Management and a BA from Middlebury College. She serves as a strategic advisor and investor in technology startups and is a sought-after thought leader on using technology to create meaningful, human-centered experiences. She is also passionate about championing the next generation of women changemakers. Kang will be based at Just Horizons Alliance's Boston headquarters and begins the role immediately.About Just Horizons Alliance: Founded in 2007 by Dr. Wesley J. Wildman, Just Horizons Alliance is a nonprofit research and innovation organization focused on guiding the systems that shape the future. Through its unique combination of computational social science, human factors research, and real-world applications, Just Horizons tackles complex challenges with both technology and humanity.

Media Contact: Ava O'Malley

Just Horizons Alliance

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.