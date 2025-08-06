Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHDM Inductors Offer Stable Inductance And Saturation At Temps To +180 °C
|Part number
|IHDM-1107BBEV-2A
|IHDM-1107BBEV-3A
|Inductance (μH)
|0.47 to 7.5
|0.68 to 12.0
|DCR typ. (mΩ)
|0.22 to 2.11
|DCR max. (mΩ)
|0.27 to 2.20
|Heat rating current typ. (A) ( 1 )
|31 to 128
|35 to 125
|Saturation current typ. (A)
|96 to 343(2) / 118 to 422(3)
|49 to 202(2) / 61 to 248(3)
|SRF typ. (MHz)
|29 to 217
|21 to 181
(1) DC current (A) that will can an approximate ΔT of 40 °C
(2) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20 %
(3)DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %
Samples and production quantities of the IHDM-1107BBEV-2A and IHDM-1107BBEV-3A are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
