Validitybase Partners With Strivepoint Capital To Bring Greater Transparency To Long-Biased Investing In Global Public Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strivepoint Capital has launched two fundamental long-biased equity strategies on validityBase, the platform for creating independently verifiable track records and investment signals.

Strivepoint, which has managed investor capital since 2024, invests in global public companies that are transitioning from good to great and trading at compelling valuations. What sets Strivepoint apart is its willingness to think like operators and advisors who've spent years helping businesses grow and transform as opposed to traditional financiers. Strivepoint dives beyond surface-level data, conducting primary diligence, leveraging a global expert network, and targeting mispriced opportunities that require patience and insight to unlock.

Strivepoint's strategy – anchored in deep fundamental research, concentrated portfolios, and multi-year holding periods – is now available as tamper-proof point-in-time datasets and transparently presented as verified performance dashboards using the vBase platform. The resulting verified datasets and dashboards allow allocators and stakeholders to follow performance live, with confidence that the underlying data is complete, tamper-proof, and fairly presented.

"Strivepoint's investment process is anchored in a collaborative investment committee that brings trust, rigor, and alignment to every decision" said Vishan Patel, General Partner at Strivepoint Capital. "Our partnership with validityBase reinforces that ethos by making our performance data verifiable and tamper-proof-even across new strategies and vehicles."

This collaboration reflects a broader shift among forward-thinking managers to go beyond traditional audits and admin statements, which can be slow and limited in scope. By leveraging technology-first solutions, firms can more effectively meet the demands for timeliness and transparency of modern allocators.

"Strivepoint has earned a reputation for high-conviction investing with institutional discipline," said Dan Averbukh, CEO of validityBase. "We're proud to support their mission by making their results verifiable in a way that builds trust and removes friction with potential partners."

The partnership includes performance tracking for Strivepoint's two flagship strategies:



The Strivepoint Global Value strategy invests in 15–20 overlooked global small- and mid-caps with strong moats and leadership, offering diversification beyond tech-heavy benchmarks. The India All-Cap strategy targets 15–20 high-growth, founder-led companies across market caps, focused on sectors benefiting from India's economic transformation.

About Strivepoint Capital

Strivepoint Capital is a fundamental investment firm that builds concentrated portfolios of businesses in India and global markets that are transitioning from good to great. The firm applies an operator's perspective to public markets, evaluating companies through the lens of execution, durability, and leadership quality, supported by deep diligence and long-term conviction. Learn more at

About validityBase

validityBase provides simple tools for investment managers to build and share live, independently verifiable track records. Used by allocators, researchers, and investment managers, the platform assures that investment signals, strategies, and model portfolios are transparently and credibly presented. Learn more at

