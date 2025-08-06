Aggreko Expands Greener Upgrades Offerings With 400 Kw Tier 4 Final Generator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With optimized fuel usage capabilities, the mobile 400 kW unit supports user efforts to reduce a project's emissions and carbon footprint without compromising on efficiency and reliability

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, today announced its new 400 kW Tier 4 Final Diesel Generator is now available in North America, expanding the company's Greener Upgrades line of Tier 4 Final power generation products focused on supporting the energy transition. The new generator is designed to ensure operational continuity as an industrial power source with lower emissions, improved efficiencies, and at reduced operating costs, all while meeting stringent environmental regulations.

“Our latest addition to our Tier 4 Final product portfolio offers our customers the dependability of diesel with lower emissions than legacy generators,” said Stephan Saal, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aggreko North America.“The 400 kW Tier 4 Final generator provides consistent, modular energy that meets the most stringent EPA standards for diesel generators, ensuring dependable, low-emission power for applications like utility outages, remote deployments, or shifting job site demands.”

Equipped with an EPA Tier 4 Final certified diesel engine and trailer-mounted on a dual axle, electric brake DOT-approved trailer, Aggreko's 400 kW Tier 4 Final is ideally suited for rapid-deploy applications. The 400 kW Tier 4 Final unit can support construction sites with power for cranes, pumps, and lighting; power mining equipment at isolated locations; support oil and gas sites with limited grid access; assist utilities during grid maintenance; provide commissioning power for data centers; and more. The Tier 4 Final compliance means that the units are ideal for customers needing to meet strict noise and emission limits, such as temporary power for events and dense, urban applications. The 400 kW Tier 4 Final generators also include the expert Aggreko assistance and remote monitoring that customers have come to expect for supporting optimal performance and reliability.

The 400 kW Tier 4 Final generator is the latest product in Aggreko's Greener Upgrades initiative, which includes the company's Greener Power Packages, designed to offer flexible energy solutions to support different industries in transitioning to cleaner energy and reach net-zero goals. The company's portfolio of low-emission technology enables companies to take steps towards sustainable solutions in ways that are efficient and cost-effective.

Along with the Tier 4 Final diesel generator solutions, customers have access to Greener Upgrades products in several other energy technologies from Aggreko for all their modular power needs, including natural gas technologies, battery energy storage systems, oil-free air compressors, and electrical distribution products.

More information about Aggreko's latest low-emissions generators can be found at , while more on all the company's Greener Upgrades options is available at .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in energy solutions, providing rapidly deployable, modular power and temperature control solutions for however long they're needed.

We're highly skilled sector specialists, bringing together our proprietary application know-how and engineering capability to deliver efficient, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

With experience of working in the most demanding environments, we're available for customers when they need us most, from emergency critical services to longer term energy solutions.

We're continually investing in more sustainable products, fuels and services to make greener solutions accessible to customers, helping them wherever they are on their energy transition journey.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko

