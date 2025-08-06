REPEAT Supremex Announces Date Of Its 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
|. Local (Toronto) and international participants, dial:
|647-846-8776
|. North American participants, dial toll-free:
|1-833-752-3804
A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1-855-669-9658 or 412-317-0088 and enter the code 3547850. The recording will be available until Thursday, August 14, 2025.
About Supremex
Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.
|Contact:
| Stewart Emerson
President and Chief Executive Officer
...
416 675-9370, extension 8344
| Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
MBC Capital Markets Advisors
...
514 731-0000, extension 229
