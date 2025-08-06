Russia Targets Ukrainian Compressor Station Supplying LNG And Azerbaijani Gas

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On the night of August 6, 2025, Russia carried out a targeted attack on a compressor station in Ukraine's Odessa region, which plays a key role in delivering natural gas to the country via a diversified route, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported, Azernews reports.

“This compressor station was part of the route connecting the LNG terminals of Greece with the gas storage facilities of Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, and LNG and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas had already been supplied from the United States along this route,” the ministry said.

The attack, carried out with dozens of strike drones, damaged equipment responsible for ensuring the flow of LNG and Azerbaijani gas supplies.

According to the ministry, the strike targeted a civilian energy infrastructure facility, impacting not only Ukraine's energy sector but also relations with Azerbaijan, the United States, and European partners.

Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage at the site.

“Russia's massive drone attack on the main compressor station on the Trans-Balkan route shows that Moscow will use all available means and levers to destroy Europe's energy independence and alternative gas supply routes,” Ukrainian Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk stated.