2025-08-06
Sri Lanka records more than one hundred thousand of vehicle


2025-08-06 08:03:59
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka recorded more than 130,000 vehicle registrations during the first seven months of 2025, according to the Department of Motor Traffic.

Commissioner General Kamal Amarasinghe reported that by the end of July 2025, a total of 133,678 vehicles had been registered. The majority were motorcycles, with 100,451 units registered, followed by 20,535 motor cars, 3,293 three-wheelers, and 1,995 dual-purpose vehicles.

Vehicle imports had been restricted since 2020 due to foreign currency shortages, but the country lifted these limits earlier this year, contributing to the surge in registrations.

