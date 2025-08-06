4DMT To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 5Th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
|Presentation Date:
|Wednesday, Aug 13, 2025
|Presentation Time:
|2:30 p.m. ET
|Webcast Link:
|Webcast
An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year on the“Investors” section of the 4DMT website at .
About 4DMT
4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company's lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company's lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company's second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular TherapeuticsTM, 4DMTTM, Therapeutic Vector EvolutionTM, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.
All of the Company's product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company's product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.
Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .
Contacts:
Media:
Jenn Gordon
dna Communications
Media@4DMT.com
Investors:
Julian Pei
Head of Investor Relations and Strategic
