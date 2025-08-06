403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian envoy declares Kyiv working to organize visit by Türkiye’s president
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye, Nariman Dzhelyalov, revealed that Kyiv is actively working to arrange a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Ukraine, marking his first trip since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Erdogan last visited Ukraine in August 2022 during a working trip to the city of Lviv.
Dzhelyalov shared in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally invited Erdogan, and the ambassador reiterated the invitation during a recent meeting with the Turkish leader. Although organizing the visit faces numerous challenges, the ambassador noted that ratifying the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Türkiye could serve as a key agenda during the visit.
The ambassador explained that while the agreement is crucial for much of Ukraine’s business sector, it might cause some concerns due to increased competition. Nonetheless, Zelenskyy suggested that ratification during Erdogan’s visit would be a powerful political statement.
Turkish officials have not yet responded to these comments. Previously, in August 2024, Türkiye ratified the free trade agreement signed with Ukraine in February 2022.
Türkiye has played a diplomatic role in the conflict, hosting initial peace talks early in the war and subsequent negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23 of this year.
Dzhelyalov shared in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally invited Erdogan, and the ambassador reiterated the invitation during a recent meeting with the Turkish leader. Although organizing the visit faces numerous challenges, the ambassador noted that ratifying the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Türkiye could serve as a key agenda during the visit.
The ambassador explained that while the agreement is crucial for much of Ukraine’s business sector, it might cause some concerns due to increased competition. Nonetheless, Zelenskyy suggested that ratification during Erdogan’s visit would be a powerful political statement.
Turkish officials have not yet responded to these comments. Previously, in August 2024, Türkiye ratified the free trade agreement signed with Ukraine in February 2022.
Türkiye has played a diplomatic role in the conflict, hosting initial peace talks early in the war and subsequent negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23 of this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment