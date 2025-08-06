Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian envoy declares Kyiv working to organize visit by Türkiye’s president

2025-08-06 06:47:01
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye, Nariman Dzhelyalov, revealed that Kyiv is actively working to arrange a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Ukraine, marking his first trip since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Erdogan last visited Ukraine in August 2022 during a working trip to the city of Lviv.

Dzhelyalov shared in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally invited Erdogan, and the ambassador reiterated the invitation during a recent meeting with the Turkish leader. Although organizing the visit faces numerous challenges, the ambassador noted that ratifying the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Türkiye could serve as a key agenda during the visit.

The ambassador explained that while the agreement is crucial for much of Ukraine’s business sector, it might cause some concerns due to increased competition. Nonetheless, Zelenskyy suggested that ratification during Erdogan’s visit would be a powerful political statement.

Turkish officials have not yet responded to these comments. Previously, in August 2024, Türkiye ratified the free trade agreement signed with Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye has played a diplomatic role in the conflict, hosting initial peace talks early in the war and subsequent negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23 of this year.

