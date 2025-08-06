Silicon Central Launches 'Mall Walk Club' To Promote Active Lifestyles This Summer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Silicon Central Mall, part of Line Investments & Property's portfolio, is launching a month-long indoor walking experience, theto promote healthy living and active lifestyles during the summer season. The campaign kicks off onand runs daily through, welcoming residents to walk indoors fromevery morning.

Held in, a fitness engagement platform that rewards users for walking and staying active, the initiative transforms Silicon Central into a climate-controlled fitness arena, where participants can walk for wellness, without breaking a sweat. The Mall Walk Club is part of Silicon Central's broader commitment to community health, which encourages daily walking across the city's public and commercial spaces.

The launch event will include special, and, designed to energize participants and encourage sustained engagement throughout the month.

“The Mall Walk Club is a testament to our commitment to nurturing wellbeing of our communities. This program brings to life our vision of creating spaces that support healthier, more connected lifestyles – even in the peak of summer. At Silicon Central, we see it as our responsibility to go one step further and actively contribute to Dubai's ambition of becoming one of the world's most active cities,” said

“The Mall Walk Club is a collective effort towards making healthy living more accessible to the community. We want residents to feel like their local mall is a place where wellness fits naturally into their daily lives,” saidl.“Whether our customers are coming in for groceries or meeting a friend for coffee, walking a few laps before your day begins can be a simple and impactful habit. That's the kind of everyday value we aim to create here at Silicon Central Mall.”

With a growing focus on lifestyle retail experience, Silicon Central's Mall Walk Club marks a forward-thinking approach to the offerings from a retail space, one that blends wellness and community into the everyday customer experience. The initiative continues to build on the mall's series of health-first activations, including the successful International Yoga Day 2025 campaign earlier this summer, reinforcing Silicon Central's ongoing dedication to promoting wellbeing and supporting Dubai's wider vision of a more active, health-conscious society.

Silicon Central, the new lifestyle and shopping destination in Dubai Silicon Oasis, is redefining the retail landscape in the region. Strategically located just 12 km from the city center and 15 km from Dubai Airport, this eco-sustainable district is focused on technology and a low carbon footprint, making it a unique destination for both residents and tourists. With its convenient location near the Dubai Al Ain Road, which sees over 350,000 cars passing by daily, Silicon Central is set to become a retail haven for the nearby community of 400,000 people and students attending universities in Academic City. The mall's diverse range of stores caters to the discerning needs of today's shoppers who value variety and a convenient shopping experience and accessibility.

Lulu Hypermarket and department stores offer convenient everyday shopping to nearby residents. Retail giants like Landmark Retail, Sharaf Retail, Alshaya Group and Apparel Group bring a mix of fashion, home, and F&B to Silicon Central.

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise takes projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.