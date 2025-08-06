Montenegro Seeks Long-Term Investment From Egypt In Tourism, Infrastructure
The meeting took place at the Government building, and the main topic of discussion was the improvement of cooperation in the fields of infrastructure and tourism, with a focus on the potentials of Zeta and other developmentally important areas.
Deputy Prime Minister Zogović welcomed the investors and emphasized that Montenegro remains open to serious foreign partners who want to contribute long-term to the development of local communities and the overall economic stability of the country.
Regional development is a priority for the Government of Montenegro. Investments in infrastructure and tourism not only strengthen the economy but also directly improve the quality of life for citizens. We are open to serious partners who want to build together with us in the long term, Zogović stated.
Both sides agreed that there is broad room for improving cooperation, especially in the development of tourism offerings and better regional connectivity.
