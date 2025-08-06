403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Pauses Purchasing US F-35 Jets
(MENAFN) Spain has halted its intentions to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the United States, as reported by a Spanish daily on Wednesday, referencing government insiders.
The Spanish government has officially paused its plans to obtain the American-made F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft for its military forces, according to sources within the administration.
Initial discussions with the US defense contractor Lockheed Martin have been put on indefinite hold, despite previous indications of interest and budget commitments.
In April, Spain approved a defense budget of €10.471 billion ($12.126 billion) and reiterated its pledge to dedicate 2% of its GDP to defense and security expenditures.
Nevertheless, Madrid’s choice to allocate 85% of these funds to European-origin military equipment has reportedly made the purchase of the US-built jets "incompatible" with the country’s defense priorities.
The Spanish government has officially paused its plans to obtain the American-made F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft for its military forces, according to sources within the administration.
Initial discussions with the US defense contractor Lockheed Martin have been put on indefinite hold, despite previous indications of interest and budget commitments.
In April, Spain approved a defense budget of €10.471 billion ($12.126 billion) and reiterated its pledge to dedicate 2% of its GDP to defense and security expenditures.
Nevertheless, Madrid’s choice to allocate 85% of these funds to European-origin military equipment has reportedly made the purchase of the US-built jets "incompatible" with the country’s defense priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment