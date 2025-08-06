Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Pauses Purchasing US F-35 Jets

Spain Pauses Purchasing US F-35 Jets


2025-08-06 05:49:52
(MENAFN) Spain has halted its intentions to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the United States, as reported by a Spanish daily on Wednesday, referencing government insiders.

The Spanish government has officially paused its plans to obtain the American-made F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft for its military forces, according to sources within the administration.

Initial discussions with the US defense contractor Lockheed Martin have been put on indefinite hold, despite previous indications of interest and budget commitments.

In April, Spain approved a defense budget of €10.471 billion ($12.126 billion) and reiterated its pledge to dedicate 2% of its GDP to defense and security expenditures.

Nevertheless, Madrid’s choice to allocate 85% of these funds to European-origin military equipment has reportedly made the purchase of the US-built jets "incompatible" with the country’s defense priorities.

