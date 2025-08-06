403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwan Receives First Shipment of US Combat Drones
(MENAFN) Taiwan has obtained the initial shipment of the United States' Altius-600M assault drones, the island’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo confirmed late Tuesday.
The Defense Ministry reported that Wellington met with Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries, the manufacturer of these drones, expressing gratitude for the delivery of the first consignment.
“This project, initiated last year, achieved rapid delivery of the first batch this year,” the minister stated in a joint declaration.
Wellington highlighted that, given the present "severe threat environment," the Defense Ministry is continuing to strategize and acquire surveillance and combat drones to fulfill operational defense demands.
The Altius-600M drone can be deployed from multiple platforms, including land, air, and maritime vehicles. It has the capability to hover for up to four hours and travel distances reaching 440 kilometers (273 miles).
This drone can conduct battlefield reconnaissance, facilitate communications relay, resist electronic warfare attacks, and is armed with high-explosive anti-tank missiles.
Last month, an official media outlet reported that Taiwan's military intends to acquire approximately 50,000 drones within the coming two years.
On Tuesday, Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te announced that Taipei's defense expenditure will surpass 3% of its $815 billion GDP to enhance the island’s self-defense strength.
The Defense Ministry reported that Wellington met with Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries, the manufacturer of these drones, expressing gratitude for the delivery of the first consignment.
“This project, initiated last year, achieved rapid delivery of the first batch this year,” the minister stated in a joint declaration.
Wellington highlighted that, given the present "severe threat environment," the Defense Ministry is continuing to strategize and acquire surveillance and combat drones to fulfill operational defense demands.
The Altius-600M drone can be deployed from multiple platforms, including land, air, and maritime vehicles. It has the capability to hover for up to four hours and travel distances reaching 440 kilometers (273 miles).
This drone can conduct battlefield reconnaissance, facilitate communications relay, resist electronic warfare attacks, and is armed with high-explosive anti-tank missiles.
Last month, an official media outlet reported that Taiwan's military intends to acquire approximately 50,000 drones within the coming two years.
On Tuesday, Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te announced that Taipei's defense expenditure will surpass 3% of its $815 billion GDP to enhance the island’s self-defense strength.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment