Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Taiwan Receives First Shipment of US Combat Drones

Taiwan Receives First Shipment of US Combat Drones


2025-08-06 05:41:14
(MENAFN) Taiwan has obtained the initial shipment of the United States' Altius-600M assault drones, the island’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo confirmed late Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry reported that Wellington met with Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries, the manufacturer of these drones, expressing gratitude for the delivery of the first consignment.

“This project, initiated last year, achieved rapid delivery of the first batch this year,” the minister stated in a joint declaration.

Wellington highlighted that, given the present "severe threat environment," the Defense Ministry is continuing to strategize and acquire surveillance and combat drones to fulfill operational defense demands.

The Altius-600M drone can be deployed from multiple platforms, including land, air, and maritime vehicles. It has the capability to hover for up to four hours and travel distances reaching 440 kilometers (273 miles).

This drone can conduct battlefield reconnaissance, facilitate communications relay, resist electronic warfare attacks, and is armed with high-explosive anti-tank missiles.

Last month, an official media outlet reported that Taiwan's military intends to acquire approximately 50,000 drones within the coming two years.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te announced that Taipei's defense expenditure will surpass 3% of its $815 billion GDP to enhance the island’s self-defense strength.

MENAFN06082025000045017167ID1109892006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search