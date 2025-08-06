403
Sanjivani Ayurveda Expands Holistic Prostate Treatment Services Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, India, 6th Aug, 2025: Sanjivani Ayurveda, a trusted name in root-cause Ayurvedic healing, has expanded its core treatment services to offer focused, non-surgical care for prostate enlargement, BPH, and prostatomegaly. The clinic's commitment to ethical diagnosis and personalized care continues to draw patients from across India, especially those seeking safe alternatives to long-term medication or invasive procedures.
Prostate health issues like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), weak urine flow, and urinary retention are becoming increasingly common among men over 40. While conventional medicine often relies on suppressive therapies or surgery, Sanjivani Ayurveda offers a different approach - one rooted in classical Ayurvedic principles, dosha analysis, and natural herbal formulation.
“Our prostate treatment focuses on reducing inflammation, improving urinary flow, and restoring overall vitality - not just symptom relief,” said Dr. Kuldeep Patel, senior Ayurvedic physician at Sanjivani Ayurveda.
What Makes the Treatment Unique?
Tailored protocols based on Nadi Pariksha and Prakriti analysis
Ayurvedic tonics that support prostate gland health and hormone balance
Lifestyle and diet guidance for long-term urinary and reproductive wellness
No harmful side effects or dependency on allopathic drugs
The clinic treats various grades of prostatomegaly, from Grade 1 to Grade 4, and provides supportive therapy for related conditions like prostatitis, weak urine stream, and bladder retention.
In addition, Sanjivani Ayurveda continues to serve as the Best Ayurvedic Clinic in India - offering ethical care across a range of chronic and degenerative disorders, including liver disease, heart conditions, infertility, and gangrene.
About Sanjivani Ayurveda
With 25+ years of clinical expertise and more than 10,000 documented patient recoveries, Sanjivani Ayurveda has become a symbol of authentic, modern Ayurveda. Based in Vadodara, Gujarat, the clinic blends classical healing with patient-first care.
For those seeking Ayurvedic treatment for prostate issues or holistic care for other health concerns, Sanjivani Ayurveda offers in-person consultations at its Vadodara center.
Press Contact -
Dr. Kuldeep Patel
Sanjivani Ayurveda
205, Mangaldeep Complex, BPC Road, Alkapuri, Vadodara, Gujarat
+91 88661 16666
