TAS Group's MD Alam Chaklader Elected Board Director Of NCC Bank
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Morshedul Alam Chaklader, Managing Director of TAS Group, has been elected as a Director of the Board at NCC Bank PLC.
TAS Group acts as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for several airlines, including AirAsia, Kuwait Airways, and Maldivian Airlines in Bangladesh.
Morshedul Alam Chaklader is also the Managing Director of Bakkah Holdings Ltd and Maxwell Group.
