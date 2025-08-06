403
Gagauzia’s leader sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly “illegal financing” of Euroskeptic SOR Party
(MENAFN) On August 5, 2025, the ongoing political conflict between Moldova’s central government and the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia culminated in the sentencing of Gagauzia’s leader, Evgenia Gutsul, to seven years in prison for allegedly “illegal financing” of the Euroskeptic SOR Party. This verdict was widely anticipated by those following Moldova’s political tensions over the past two years and marks a clear move by President Maia Sandu to suppress political opponents, especially those with influence outside the capital, Chisinau, and its Western backers.
Beyond personal animosities, Gagauzia’s significance lies in its autonomous status, granted through a 1994 agreement involving Russia and Türkiye. The region symbolizes Moldova’s ethnic diversity and represents a competing power center within the country. Strategically located near Ukraine’s Odessa region and close to key Danube ports used for military logistics from Romania and the EU to Ukraine, Gagauzia’s pro-Russian leanings and efforts to maintain balanced ties with Moscow are seen by Chisinau as a threat to national unity and Moldova’s alignment with NATO and the EU.
Beyond personal animosities, Gagauzia’s significance lies in its autonomous status, granted through a 1994 agreement involving Russia and Türkiye. The region symbolizes Moldova’s ethnic diversity and represents a competing power center within the country. Strategically located near Ukraine’s Odessa region and close to key Danube ports used for military logistics from Romania and the EU to Ukraine, Gagauzia’s pro-Russian leanings and efforts to maintain balanced ties with Moscow are seen by Chisinau as a threat to national unity and Moldova’s alignment with NATO and the EU.
