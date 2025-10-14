Russia Struck Civilian, Railway, Energy Infrastructure In Four Regions Overnight Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said this in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.

"Last night brought a new wave of attacks on our cities, infrastructure, and energy system. The enemy's main goal remains unchanged – to break our resilience and deprive Ukrainians of light and heat," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, 96 attack drones were launched during the night assault. Most were destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces, she added.

"Yesterday evening, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Kharkiv, hitting a city hospital. Fifty-seven people were injured. Striking a place where lives are being saved is an act of absolute terror and cynicism," Svyrydenko said.

She noted that "other regions also came under attack: in the Kirovohrad region, civilian and railway infrastructure was damaged; in the Sumy region, strikes targeted energy facilities and industrial sites; and in the Donetsk region, frontline cities again came under attack."

She expressed her sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

"To stop Russian terror, swift and effective action is needed: air defense systems, tougher sanctions, and resolute support from our partners," Svyrydenko said.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 69 out of 96 drones launched by Russia on the night of October 13-14.