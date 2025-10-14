Russia Struck Civilian, Railway, Energy Infrastructure In Four Regions Overnight Svyrydenko
"Last night brought a new wave of attacks on our cities, infrastructure, and energy system. The enemy's main goal remains unchanged – to break our resilience and deprive Ukrainians of light and heat," Svyrydenko said.
According to her, 96 attack drones were launched during the night assault. Most were destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces, she added.
"Yesterday evening, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Kharkiv, hitting a city hospital. Fifty-seven people were injured. Striking a place where lives are being saved is an act of absolute terror and cynicism," Svyrydenko said.Read also: Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption remains high, hourly power outage schedules in place for Chernihiv
She noted that "other regions also came under attack: in the Kirovohrad region, civilian and railway infrastructure was damaged; in the Sumy region, strikes targeted energy facilities and industrial sites; and in the Donetsk region, frontline cities again came under attack."
She expressed her sincere condolences to the families of the victims.
"To stop Russian terror, swift and effective action is needed: air defense systems, tougher sanctions, and resolute support from our partners," Svyrydenko said.
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 69 out of 96 drones launched by Russia on the night of October 13-14.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment