Iran Refutes Any Signs Of Its Nuclear Program's Weaponization
According to him, the U.S. president was given false information about Iran's nuclear program because the country's intelligence agencies also confirmed the absence of the weaponization evidence.
The minister said that four months ago, many places in Iran were bombed, and more than 1,000 Iranians were killed in those military attacks.
Araghchi added that Iran has always been open to respectful and mutually beneficial diplomatic relations, and the Iranian people respond to goodwill with goodwill.
"There is one issue on which Iran can agree with the U.S. president. The U.S. president is right to say that Iran should not be used as an excuse for normalization with Israel. However, for this, he must have the courage to take full responsibility before his own people and not blame others," he added.
To recall, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a statement made yesterday, expressed optimism about Iran's readiness for negotiations and possible sanctions relief.
