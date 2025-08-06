Green Hydrogen Summit Oman 2025 Advances Preparations With Extended Deadlines, Committee Meetings, And Global Exhibitors
The Technical Committee and Executive Committee recently met to finalize the summit agenda, reviewing abstract submissions and planning a compelling program mix that includes conferences, masterclasses, executive roundtables, exhibitions, and field visits.
In response to robust interest, GHSO has extended the abstract submission deadline to 15 August 2025 and prolonged early bird registration until 15 September 2025, providing additional time for researchers, innovators, and participants to register and secure discounted rates.
The GHSO 2025 program comprises:
.The Energy Executive Circle, with high-level discussions about the energy transition among global decisionmakers
.The Oman–EU Partnership for Action side event, as part of the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project
.A Strategic Conference on market trends, policy frameworks, and hydrogen investment strategies
.A Technical Conference featuring research and innovation in hydrogen production, storage, and utilization
.Masterclasses led by industry experts offering deep dive learning sessions
.Youth event highlighting their involvement in the green hydrogen advancement
.An Exhibition showcasing leading technologies and solutions in green hydrogen
.Field Trips offering visits to Oman's flagship hydrogen and renewable energy facilities and cultural heritage sites.
Confirmed exhibitors, representing global hydrogen valuechain innovation, include: Gutech (German University of Technology in Oman), TÜV Rheinland Middle East, Energy Dome, SLG China, Eve Hydrogen Energy, Hubei Green Power, Dera Oman, Siemens Energy, and Seven Seas Petroleum.
GHSO has established itself as the largest green hydrogen event in the MENA region, bringing together energy leaders, policymakers, investors, researchers, and solution providers to drive sustainable energy transformation and support Oman's vision for a hydrogen-powered economy
