Matrix Reinforces 'Vocal For Local' Vision At International Police Expo 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 6th August 2025: Matrix Comsec, a leading provider of indigenous Security and Telecom solutions, concluded a successful showing at the 10th International Police Expo 2025, held in New Delhi. This marquee event brought together top level decision makers from the Police, Army, Military, and Homeland Security forces across 25+ countries.
At the core of Matrix's participation was its commitment to secure, cyber-resilient, and STQC (ER)-certified technologies, all conceived, designed, and manufactured entirely in India. The showcase underscored Matrix's deep domain expertise in building solutions that align with the real world needs of modern enforcement bodies.
Key Highlights from the Expo
High Engagement from Strategic Forces:
The Matrix booth drew significant interest from State Police departments, military officers, and homeland security units. Advanced Video Surveillance and Access Control demonstrations created strong traction among mission-critical visitors.
Tech Trends & Tactical Requirements:
Key discussions spotlighted growing interest in AI powered cameras, Edge Video Analytics, IVR systems, and QR-coded face credentials, particularly from Army units seeking secure, customized integrations.
Field-Relevant Innovation:
Visitors emphasized the need for STQC-certified cameras, integrated platforms, and improved interoperability. Matrix's existing strengths in these areas, including compliance and rugged performance, stood out in comparison with global competitors.
Product Experience & Benchmarking:
Live demonstration kits and wall mounted setups allowed hands on interactions. Attendees appreciated Matrix's focus on real-world usability, defense certifications, and transparent pricing, all critical benchmarks for public security technology.
Leadership Viewpoint
Tarun Sharma, Head of Marketing at Matrix Comsec, stated:“Participating in the International Police Expo isn't just about showcasing what we've built, it's about learning directly from those who defend our nation. Their frontline challenges guide how we evolve our technology: to serve better, faster, and more securely.”
Built for India. Trusted Worldwide.
Matrix continues to advance its 'Make in India' commitment, delivering secure, scalable, and regulation-aligned platforms trusted by government agencies, defense establishments, and critical infrastructure sectors.
By combining indigenous engineering with deep law enforcement insight, Matrix is shaping a future where every surveillance and access control solution is built to withstand tough terrains, operational complexities, and cyber threats.
From AI-driven surveillance systems to STQC-certified access control, Matrix's portfolio is proof that India can build world-class solutions for national security, not someday, but today.
