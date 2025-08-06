Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Spider-Verse' Spinoff 'Spider Punk' Announced, Kaluuya Returns As Punk-Rock Spider-Man

2025-08-06 12:01:02
'Spider Punk,' a spinoff of the superhit animated hit 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' is in early development at Sony Pictures Animation, reported Variety. According to Variety, Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the character in the comic book sequel, and Ajon Singh are developing and co-writing the feature.

Plot details of the spin-off have not been revealed yet, but the film will centre on the punk-rock version of Spider-Man -- aka Hobie Brown -- whose main weapon is his guitar.

Kaluuya's character was introduced -- along with many other iterations of the beloved web-slinger -- in the multiversal adventure 'Across the Spider-Verse.'

He is expected to return in 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.'

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,' the third entry in the web-slinging trilogy, will be hitting the theatres on June 25, 2027.

Though little is known about the threequel, as per the outlet, the story picks up after the cliffhanger at the end of 'Across the Spider-Verse,' with protagonist Miles Morales (the main Spider-Man in this world) as a fugitive on the run while also trying to save his family from imminent danger.

According to Variety, Sony's 'Spider-Verse' films have been critical and commercial winners, with the original 2018 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' grossing 384 million USD globally, in addition to winning the Oscar for best animated feature.

 

As for Kaluuya, the actor gained fame in 2017 as the Oscar-nominated star of 'Get Out.'

The British actor has since appeared on screen in 'Black Panther,' Steve McQueen's crime drama 'Widows,' Jordan Peele's 'Nope' and the Fred Hampton biopic 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' which earned Kaluuya his first Oscar statue.

He's also currently developing a live-action 'Barney' movie for A24 and Mattel. (ANI)

 

