LIVN Nutrition Launches First-Ever HMB Fruit Chews, Introducing A New Delivery Format To Support Musclespan And Healthy Aging

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVN Nutrition today announced the launch of its groundbreaking HMB Fruit Chews, the first chewable format to deliver a meaningful daily dose of the clinically proven muscle health ingredient HMB. This innovative format expands the concept of musclespan -the years of life spent strong, mobile, and independent, while also showcasing a new way to take supplements: convenient, enjoyable, and designed for better daily consistency.

A New Way to Supplement

For decades, high dosage nutrients like HMB have been confined to capsules or powders, formats that can be difficult for many to take consistently. LIVN's fruit chews change that. By delivering high levels of active ingredients in a great-tasting, portable format , this new approach removes a common barrier to maintaining long-term health habits.

Trusted Ingredient: myHMB® from TSI Group

LIVN's HMB Fruit Chews feature myHMB® , a branded form of HMB from TSI Group that has been extensively studied and trusted worldwide. With dozens of clinical studies supporting its role in muscle preservation, strength, and recovery, myHMB® provides the scientific foundation behind LIVN's mission to extend musclespan.

Why Musclespan Matters

Muscle is the foundation for metabolism, mobility, and vitality; yet it naturally declines with age, starting as early as our 30s. Without support, this can lead to reduced strength, slower recovery, and decreased independence. LIVN's mission is to help people extend their musclespan just as they aim to extend their lifespan and healthspan.

Founder's Vision

Art Rowe-Cerveny, founder of LIVN Nutrition and longtime natural products industry leader, saw an opportunity to address both the nutrient gap and the delivery gap:

"Healthy aging isn't just about living longer, it's about living stronger. Muscle is central to that story, but people often stop taking the very nutrients that support it because the formats are unpleasant or inconvenient. Our fruit chews make clinically supported muscle health something you look forward to taking every day."

About LIVN Nutrition

LIVN Nutrition is dedicated to science-backed solutions that help people live stronger, healthier lives at every age. With the launch of its HMB Fruit Chews featuring myHMB®, LIVN introduces a new delivery format designed for better compliance, better results, and a longer musclespan.

myHMB® is a registered trademark of TSI Group Co. Ltd.

For more information, visit

Contact:

Art Rowe-Cerveny, Founder/CEO LIVN Nutrition LLC

***@livnnutrition

Photo(s):



SOURCE LIVN NUTRITION LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED