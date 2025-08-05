When It Comes To Weapons On Australian Streets, Do Our Perceptions Match Reality?

MENAFN - The Conversation) It seems each week we see news stories about drive-by shootings or the use of knives or other sharp implements in violent public acts in Australia.

But is violent crime getting worse? And do our perceptions match the reality of violent crime and the use of weapons on our streets?

Weapons and violence are rarely out of the media cycle in Australia, leading many to fear this country is becoming less safe for everyday people. Is that really the case, though? This is the final story in a four-part series .

Is violence getting worse in Australia?

We can use data both from victims and reported crime to obtain a national picture of violent offences in Australia.

In Australia, the homicide rate increased from 0.87 per 100,000 people in 2022–23 to 0.98 per 100,000 in 2023-24

Although the homicide rate has been trending up since 2022-23, the rate in Australia remains at historic lows compared to a peak of 1.88 per 100,000 in 1992-93.

You are most likely to be killed by someone who knows you, with data from 2023-24 showing domestic (34%) and acquaintance (26%) homicides made up the majority in Australia.

Stranger homicide – when a victim had no relationship with the offender – accounted for only 15% in the same period.

Only 20% of homicide incidents occurred in a public area such as street, footpath or similar in 2023-24.

In terms of armed robberies, national police data show a decrease from 2008-2023.

The rate of armed and unarmed robberies combined declined from 298 victims per 100,000 in 2014-15 to 234 per 100,000 in 2023-24.

Physical assault had decreased from 2,137 victims per 100,000 to 1,677 during the same period.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) crime victimisation survey is useful as it may capture offences not reported to the police.

For people aged 15 years and over, it showed the rate of physical assault declined from 2.3% to 1.7% between 2013-14 and 2023-24, and robbery from 0.4% to 0.2%.

So the trends suggest violence is becoming less common in Australia. But what's the story with weapons?

Are we seeing more weapons being used?

It is difficult to get an overall picture of weapon use in Australia but there are some sources we can use.

In terms of homicides , the number of incidents involving knives and firearms decreased from 1989-90 to 2023-24. While the decline in use of both has been gradual during this period, use of firearms has declined at a faster rate than knife use.

In that period, knives were the most common weapon used.

And in 2023-24, weapons were used in 82% of homicide incidents.

Of these, a knife or other sharp implement was used in 34% of incidents. Firearms were used in 12% of incidents for the same period.

ABS data for recorded crime victims as reported to police show the number of robberies in which firearms and knives were used has declined between 2010-2022.

In 2022, weapons were used in 49% of robberies; firearms were used in 5% of robberies, while knives were used in 23%.

More specific data from New South Wales show the rate of a knife being used in assault and robbery incidents declined steadily from 2005-2025. In 2023, the NSW government increased fines for people with possession of knives in public.

Examination of NSW court data for possession or use of prohibited weapons or explosives charges showed a yearly decrease of 4.5% between 2020-2024.

Charges in relation to unlawfully obtained or possessing regulated weapons or explosives decreased 0.7% per year during the same period.

In Queensland, crime report data show the rate of other weapon possession offences between 2020-2025 has risen 7.5% per year.

The rate of specific firearm offences such as possession of concealable firearms decreased by 12.7%, and the rate of possession-of-a-firearm offences declined by 0.6% per year during the same period.

Policy responses

In response to offences of violence involving weapons, a number of policy responses have been rolled out by various governments to try and address the issues of weapons in our community.

In 2022 two police and a civilian were killed when they were ambushed by offenders at a remote property in Wieambilla, in Queensland's Western Downs.

As a result, the National Cabinet agreed to the rollout of a national firearms register. It is anticipated the register will provide a:

In response to the 2019 stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasly in Surfers Paradise, the Queensland government introduced a trial of wanding (using a metal detector) to detect knives and other weapons in nightclub precincts to reduce knife crime.

The laws, known as Jack's Law, were made permanent in 2025, with the Queensland government claiming that between April 2023 and June 2025, police conducted 116,287 scans, arrested 3,080 people on 5,597 charges and removed 1,126 weapons from the streets.

We have seen a number of states roll out similar laws to Jack's Law.

Queensland and Victoria have also restricted the possession and sale of weapons such as knives and machetes.

Do we feel safe in public?

While violent crime may not be increasing, our concerns around it often are.

The federal Report of Government Services shows most of us feel safe in our houses at night and in our neighbourhood during the day but it is a different story at night.

The data indicate that in every state, fewer than 40% of people felt safe on public transport at night in 2023-24. Over the same period across every state, less than 60% of people felt safe walking around their neighbourhood at night.

So while the data tell us violent crime is not on the increase in Australia, many of us still fear our streets are getting less safe.

But we can be reassured governments are reacting to and addressing perceived public concerns around the weapons in public and their use in violence offences in Australia.