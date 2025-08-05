The Art Collective Opens In Pompano Beach To Overwhelming Demand Expansion Already Underway
Located in the heart of the city, The Art Collective is a vibrant, multi-purpose art studio and gallery offering working spaces for painters, sculptors, illustrators and creative thinkers. Designed to foster collaboration and support artistic growth, it is quickly becoming a home base for South Florida's creative community.
Due to high interest, The Art Collective is preparing to open an additional floor. This new space will feature a dedicated classroom and workshop area available for rental by art teachers, workshop facilitators, and creative professionals looking to host their own programs. More resident studios will also be added in the near future. The Pompano Beach location will be the future head office when starting to expand further throughout the rest of the United States. Franchise opportunities will soon start to be available throughout the United States.
“Our goal was to build a space where creativity could thrive,” says founder Pieter Niemann.“We've been amazed by the interest and support from the community. Artists want to be here – they want to work, connect, and be part of something authentic.”
Whether you're an established artist or just getting started, The Art Collective offers flexible workspaces and a welcoming environment where you can work solo or collaborate with others. It is more than a studio. It is a place to build, share, and grow.
Current Studio Features Include
-
24/7 access for resident artists
Shared and private workspaces
A creative, supportive environment
Flexible monthly rental options
Hourly paid spaces available
Artists, instructors, and creators interested in joining The Art Collective or booking the new classroom space are encouraged to get in touch.
Location: The Art Collective, 700 E Atlantic Blvd #201 and #102, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Website: onlineartcollective
Inquiries: ...
(786) 301-7444
About The Art Collective
The Art Collective is a working art studio with classroom space for rent by instructors with a head office located in Pompano Beach, Florida. Home to a diverse group of resident artists, the space supports creative expression through studio rentals, exhibitions, events, and educational programs. The Art Collective is committed to building a strong, inclusive arts community rooted in collaboration and innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment