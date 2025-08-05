Angi Inc. Earnings Release And Letter To Shareholders Available On Company's Website
About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled local home pros from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers to get their jobs done well. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs and finding project inspiration. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects.
Contacts:
Angi Investor Relations
Nick Stoumpas
(720) 282-1958
Angi Corporate Communications
Emily Do
(303) 963-8352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment