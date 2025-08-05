Bladder Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 80+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Bladder cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Bladder Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Bladder Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In August 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a study is to evaluate recurrence-free survival (RFS) in participants treated with erdafitinib vs Investigator's Choice, for participants with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who harbor fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) mutations or fusions, and who recurred after bacillus calmette-guerin (BCG) therapy.

In August 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a study treatment, to standard treatment can help treat HR NMIBC. Intismeran autogene is designed to help a person's immune system attack their specific cancer. Researchers are looking for new ways to treat people with high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR NMIBC). NMIBC is cancer in the tissue that lines the inside of the bladder but has not spread to the bladder muscle or outside of the bladder. High-risk means NMIBC may have a high chance of getting worse or coming back after treatment.

DelveInsight's Bladder Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Bladder Cancer treatment.

The leading Bladder Cancer Companies such as UroGen Pharma Ltd., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., LintonPharm Co. Ltd., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, CG Oncology, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SURGE Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., AstraZeneca, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enGene, Inc., CicloMed LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., and Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc ., and others. Promising Bladder Cancer Therapies such as Atezolizumab, PGV001, VAX014, BCG Vaccine, Oncofid-P-B, Oncofid-P-B, and others.

Bladder cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution is an investigational drug formulation of mitomycin. It is been developed by utilizing UroGen's proprietary RTGel® technology which is a sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation, UGN-102 is designed to enable longer exposure of bladder tissue to mitomycin, thereby enabling the treatment of tumors by non-surgical means. UGN-102 is delivered to patients using a standard urinary catheter in an outpatient setting. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

APL 1202 : Asieris Pharmaceuticals

APL-1202 is an orally available reversible MetAP2 Inhibitor with anti-angiogenic, anti-tumor activities and can also modulate tumor immune microenvironment. It is currently in registration clinical trials in China, either as single agent as first-line treatment for patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), or in combination with a chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with intermediate and high-risk chemo-refractory NMIBC. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage for Bladder Cancer.

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Trilaciclib, is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer who are treated with chemotherapy. It is a transient IV-administered CDK4/6 inhibitor, a novel therapeutic approach which is given before chemotherapy that temporarily blocks progression through the cell cycle. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

Catumaxomab: LintonPharm Co.,Ltd.

Catumaxomab is a bispecific antibody that binds to EpCAM (the epithelial cell adhesion molecule) on the tumor cell--and CD3 on the T cell, recruits immune accessory cells through FcγR binding at the same time. The drug kills tumor cells by engaging T cell and accessory cell mediated cytotoxicity and has the potential to induce long-term vaccinal effects which has been verified in animal models. The drug is in Phase I/II stage of clinical trials for the treatment of bladder cancer.

VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics

VAX014 is a novel rBMC-based oncolytic immunotherapy. VAX014is a first-in-class tumor-targeted oncolytic agent based on Vaxiion's proprietary rBMC technology. It works by specifically targeting and delivering a novel fast-acting pre-formed oncolytic protein toxin directly to tumor cells that express either α3β1 or α5β1 integrin(s), both commonly found to be selectively expressed in many solid tumor types. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials for the treatment of bladder cancer.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bladder Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bladder Cancer Treatment.

Bladder Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Bladder Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bladder Cancer market .

Bladder cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Bladder Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

IntroductionBladder Cancer Executive SummaryBladder Cancer: OverviewBladder Cancer Pipeline TherapeuticsBladder Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.Early Stage Products (Phase I)VAX 014: Vaxiion TherapeuticsInactive ProductsBladder Cancer Key CompaniesBladder Cancer Key ProductsBladder Cancer - Unmet NeedsBladder Cancer - Market Drivers and BarriersBladder Cancer - Future Perspectives and ConclusionBladder Cancer Analyst ViewsBladder Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

