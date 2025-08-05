Common Warts Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Verrica Pharmaceuticals, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Kino Ph

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Common Warts - Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Common Warts pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over five prominent companies are actively involved in developing more than five therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Common Warts.

Common Warts Overview:

Warts are noncancerous growths that form on the skin and mucous membranes as a result of infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), which includes more than 100 known strains. HPV can affect various areas of the body, with common types including common warts, flat warts, deep palmoplantar warts (myrmecia), focal epithelial hyperplasia, epidermodysplasia verruciformis, and plantar cysts.

The virus spreads through direct or indirect contact, and any break in the skin barrier increases the risk of infection. Although warts can be difficult to treat, they often disappear on their own within a few years. Certain high-risk HPV strains-such as types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, and 35-are associated with cancer risk, particularly in people with genital warts or weakened immune systems. Additionally, HPV types 5, 8, 20, and 47 are linked to a higher risk of developing epidermodysplasia verruciformis due to their oncogenic potential.

Key Takeaways from the Common Warts Pipeline Report



Key Common Warts companies such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Kino Pharma, NIELSEN BioSciences, and others are evaluating new drugs for Common Warts to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising Common Warts pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Mavorixafor, VP-102, and others. In August 2024, Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced encouraging data from a Phase 2 study of VP-315, an oncolytic peptide, for treating basal cell carcinoma. Additionally, the company has amended its agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical to advance YCANTH into Phase 3 trials for treating common warts, addressing a significant unmet need in dermatology.

Aclaris Therapeutics' investigational drug, A-101 45%, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution, has demonstrated significant efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trials. In the THWART-1 study, A-101 45% met both primary and secondary endpoints, achieving a higher clearance rate of common warts compared to the vehicle. The treatment was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported. These results support its potential as the first FDA-approved prescription treatment for common warts.

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Common Warts Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Common Warts treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Common Warts market.

Common Warts Emerging Drugs



Mavorixafor: X4 Pharmaceuticals VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Common Warts Companies

Over five leading companies are currently working on developing treatments for Common Warts, with X4 Pharmaceuticals advancing a drug candidate that is the furthest along, now in Phase III of development.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Common Warts pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Common Warts Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Common Warts Current Treatment Patterns

4. Common Warts - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Common Warts Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Common Warts Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Common Warts Discontinued Products

13. Common Warts Product Profiles

14. Common Warts Key Companies

15. Common Warts Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Common Warts Unmet Needs

18. Common Warts Future Perspectives

19. Common Warts Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

