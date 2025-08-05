UAE: Fujairah Detects Multiple Marine Violations Affecting Coral Reefs, Fish, Turtles

Multiple environmental violations at several diving sites along Fujairah's coasts have been detected, the emirate's Environment Authority said on Tuesday.

Among these illegal practices there was the disposal of abandoned fishing nets on the seabed, harming coral reefs, turtles and fish and posing an immediate danger to their lives.

Inspection teams from Fujairah Environment Authority also recorded illegal diving activities within marine protected areas-a clear violation of approved environmental standards.

Traditional anchors were also dropped in coral-rich areas, a harmful practice that broke or damaged parts of the natural coral off the emirate's coasts.

The Authority clarified that this violation was carried out despite the availability of designated mooring buoys, which offer a safer alternative that protects seabeds from the damage caused by directly dropping anchors.

Diving activities

Stressing the importance of complying with relevant federal and local laws and regulations, the environmental body said in comments published by Emarat Al Youm that this compliance is a responsibility that falls on all marine activity operators.

Guides and divers should be trained on sustainable environmental practices and how to interact with marine life and ecosystems before heading out to sea, it added.

Obtaining a diving licence from the environmental authority in Fujairah is mandatory before conducting any diving activities within marine reserves. The use of jet skis or any form of diving in zones dedicated to marine life development is strictly prohibited.

Marine reserves in Fujairah extend along the coast of Dibba Al-Fujairah, and all forms of fishing and activities that cause pollution or damage to coral reefs are not allowed within these reserves.

Diving is only permitted to observe marine biodiversity or conduct scientific research and experiments, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Water, research centres, and the Emirates Diving Association.

Marine protection authorities in the emirate also issued a disclaimer saying that it bears no responsibility for individual diving activities conducted at depths exceeding nine meters. It also emphasised the importance of avoiding any interaction with protected marine species-particularly molluscs and venomous fish that can sting upon contact. Divers are strongly advised to remain vigilant and steer clear of sharks frequently found in these waters, to safeguard both their own safety and the marine ecosystem.

Marine operators and hobbyists are urged to immediately report any signs of pollution or harm to marine life by calling the toll-free number 800368.