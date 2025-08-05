Century Complete Expands To Nevada With New Homes In Pahrump

National leader in online homebuying to begin selling at Ishani Ridge in August

PAHRUMP, Nev., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-revealed that the Company's Century Complete brand is expanding to Nevada with new homes coming soon at Ishani Ridge in Pahrump, conveniently located within commuting distance of the Las Vegas Valley. The community is expected to open for sales in August, with single-family floor plans starting from the $260s.

Mesa Rendering | New Homes in Pahrump, NV | Ishani Ridge by Century Complete

Verbena Rendering | New Construction Homes in Pahrump, NV | Ishani Ridge by Century Complete

Continue Reading

Learn more and be among the first to know about community updates by joining the interest list at .

"Pahrump is the perfect location for us to make our Nevada entrance, allowing us to deliver on our model of quality and affordable new homes while still putting outdoor recreation destinations and big-city amenities within easy reach," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "Join our interest list today to ensure you're up to date on every development at this anticipated community."

Marking Century Complete's Nevada debut, Ishani Ridge will offer a relaxed desert lifestyle in a picturesque setting with small-town charm. Nearby attractions include hiking trails, Death Valley National Park, the Spring Mountains, wineries, and more. New homes will come standard with desirable included features like quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

ISHANI RIDGE | PAHRUMP, NV

Opening in August from the $260s



Over 170 single-family homesites

Single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,290 to 1,815 square feet

Open-concept layouts with covered patios, great rooms and owner's suites with walk-in closets

Included features such as quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank flooring

Convenient commuting distance to the Las Vegas Valley Small-town charm with quick access to shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation

Community Location

720 Ishani Ridge Court

Pahrump, NV 89048

520.213.8607

For more information, join the community interest list at .

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED