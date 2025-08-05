403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar's Support To Syria's Energy Sector Is Key To Economic Recovery Effort
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Syrian officials and economic experts have affirmed that Qatar's support for the energy sector in Syria eases the financial burden on the Syrian government and improves electricity supply, thereby positively impacting industrial and commercial activity in the country, supporting the stability of the power grid, and helping to reduce reliance on private generators.
Senior economic adviser to Syria's ministry of economy and industry Dr Osama al-Kadi said that gas from Azerbaijan, which will be delivered via the Turkish city of Kilis, will boost electricity production by around 1,000 megawatts – an amount Syria currently needs, particularly for the electricity and water sectors.
In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr al-Kadi explained that this support will contribute to lowering the cost of electricity for both industrialists and households, increasing the productive capacity of Syria's industrial and agricultural sectors.
He added that the number of hours of electricity supply is expected to increase by 4-5 hours per day, thereby alleviating the suffering of citizens.
Dr al-Kadi praised Qatar's continued support, noting that the country had previously supported the electricity sector by providing gas to generate 400 megawatts of power.
He also highlighted Saudi Arabia's contribution, having signed an agreement with Syria's ministry of energy to interconnect the electricity grids of both countries.
He emphasised that such regional co-operation will strengthen the Syrian economy, support investment, and create a favourable environment for Syrian, Arab, and international companies to enter the Syrian market.
The director-general of Syria's Public Electricity Transmission and Distribution Corporation, engineer Khaled Abu Di, said in a statement to the QNA that the technical challenges of receiving and distributing an additional 800 megawatts stem from the capacity of power generation plants and the infrastructure of transmission and distribution networks.
He explained that the primary challenge lies in ensuring adequate gas pressure to transport it from the north to the highly efficient power plants in central and southern Syria, which have a total capacity of around 4,000 megawatts but are currently generating only about 1,000 megawatts using domestic gas.
Abu Di noted that Syria's transmission and distribution network is currently capable of handling this additional capacity, following comprehensive rehabilitation of the high-voltage transmission lines (400 and 230 kV), which raised the transmission network's capacity to about 7,000 megawatts.
Distribution networks and transformer stations in areas where displaced populations have returned were also rehabilitated, enhancing the system's ability to absorb and distribute more power without technical bottlenecks.
Abu Di added that the first phase of the project relied on supplying gas through Jordan to power plants in the south, which improved electricity supply and reduced power rationing, while the second phase depends on pumping gas through Turkiye into the Syrian gas network, with supplies being received initially by the Aleppo power plant, currently operating on fuel oil.
Technical teams are working with the Turkish side to ensure the necessary gas pressure to reach the most efficient generation plants in central and southern Syria, he said, pointing out that optimal utilisation of this gas is expected to increase electricity supply to 8-10 hours per day.
Abu Di emphasised that the sustainability of these supplies depends on bilateral and multilateral agreements within a framework of strategic regional co-operation, with continuous efforts by the Syrian government to ensure the stability and reliability of gas flows in the medium and long term, while also exploring alternative and flexible options to maintain supply under various conditions.
He also said that the project will reduce reliance on private generators, which are widespread across Syria and impose high costs on citizens while causing environmental and noise pollution.
Using gas as a cleaner energy source, he continued, will also reduce emissions and improve air quality, supporting both environmental and economic sustainability.
Economic researcher at Jusoor for Studies Dr Hassan Ghara said that Qatar's support of $760mn for Syria's electricity sector is a significant strategic step in alleviating the financial burden on the Syrian government, amid a power deficit reaching 80% of actual needs.
He underlined that Syria needs an estimated $40bn to fully rebuild its electricity sector.
Dr Ghara noted that the additional 800 megawatts of electricity in the second phase will raise daily electricity availability to five hours, representing a 40% improvement for more than 5mn subscribers.
This, he said, would support sustainability in commercial areas and factories.
He added that the first phase had already succeeded in increasing power hours in critical areas from 16 to 24 hours per day.
Dr Ghara described the Qatari grant as the largest in the energy sector to date, part of a broader $7bn plan to add around 5,000 megawatts to Syria's power grid.
He emphasised that this support will play a key role in stimulating economic growth by enhancing the investment environment and attracting both domestic and foreign capital, opening new avenues for revitalising productive sectors.
He also pointed out that injecting this volume of electricity will create significant job opportunities in operation and maintenance fields, supporting government efforts to reduce unemployment and improve living conditions for Syrians.
Syria, he said, faces challenges in receiving and distributing the additional 800 megawatts due to damage sustained by the electricity grid during the conflict, as much of the network requires costly repairs.
Dr Ghara added that the government, supported by the World Bank, is working on rehabilitating transmission lines and implementing an island system to power Aleppo using electricity imported from Turkiye, allowing domestic production to be redirected to other provinces.
The second phase of the project will expand the impact of the support to more than 5mn subscribers, he said, noting that the first phase had already stabilised the grid and supported industry with an addition of 400 megawatts.
He stressed that the project passes through Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and requires ongoing regional co-ordination to ensure supply sustainability.
Qatar recently announced the launch of the second phase of its support for the electricity sector in Syria, providing 800 megawatts in collaboration between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Syrian ministry of energy.
Supplies began on August 2, passing through Azerbaijan and Turkiye to the Aleppo power plant, from where electricity will be distributed across Syrian regions.
Senior economic adviser to Syria's ministry of economy and industry Dr Osama al-Kadi said that gas from Azerbaijan, which will be delivered via the Turkish city of Kilis, will boost electricity production by around 1,000 megawatts – an amount Syria currently needs, particularly for the electricity and water sectors.
In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr al-Kadi explained that this support will contribute to lowering the cost of electricity for both industrialists and households, increasing the productive capacity of Syria's industrial and agricultural sectors.
He added that the number of hours of electricity supply is expected to increase by 4-5 hours per day, thereby alleviating the suffering of citizens.
Dr al-Kadi praised Qatar's continued support, noting that the country had previously supported the electricity sector by providing gas to generate 400 megawatts of power.
He also highlighted Saudi Arabia's contribution, having signed an agreement with Syria's ministry of energy to interconnect the electricity grids of both countries.
He emphasised that such regional co-operation will strengthen the Syrian economy, support investment, and create a favourable environment for Syrian, Arab, and international companies to enter the Syrian market.
The director-general of Syria's Public Electricity Transmission and Distribution Corporation, engineer Khaled Abu Di, said in a statement to the QNA that the technical challenges of receiving and distributing an additional 800 megawatts stem from the capacity of power generation plants and the infrastructure of transmission and distribution networks.
He explained that the primary challenge lies in ensuring adequate gas pressure to transport it from the north to the highly efficient power plants in central and southern Syria, which have a total capacity of around 4,000 megawatts but are currently generating only about 1,000 megawatts using domestic gas.
Abu Di noted that Syria's transmission and distribution network is currently capable of handling this additional capacity, following comprehensive rehabilitation of the high-voltage transmission lines (400 and 230 kV), which raised the transmission network's capacity to about 7,000 megawatts.
Distribution networks and transformer stations in areas where displaced populations have returned were also rehabilitated, enhancing the system's ability to absorb and distribute more power without technical bottlenecks.
Abu Di added that the first phase of the project relied on supplying gas through Jordan to power plants in the south, which improved electricity supply and reduced power rationing, while the second phase depends on pumping gas through Turkiye into the Syrian gas network, with supplies being received initially by the Aleppo power plant, currently operating on fuel oil.
Technical teams are working with the Turkish side to ensure the necessary gas pressure to reach the most efficient generation plants in central and southern Syria, he said, pointing out that optimal utilisation of this gas is expected to increase electricity supply to 8-10 hours per day.
Abu Di emphasised that the sustainability of these supplies depends on bilateral and multilateral agreements within a framework of strategic regional co-operation, with continuous efforts by the Syrian government to ensure the stability and reliability of gas flows in the medium and long term, while also exploring alternative and flexible options to maintain supply under various conditions.
He also said that the project will reduce reliance on private generators, which are widespread across Syria and impose high costs on citizens while causing environmental and noise pollution.
Using gas as a cleaner energy source, he continued, will also reduce emissions and improve air quality, supporting both environmental and economic sustainability.
Economic researcher at Jusoor for Studies Dr Hassan Ghara said that Qatar's support of $760mn for Syria's electricity sector is a significant strategic step in alleviating the financial burden on the Syrian government, amid a power deficit reaching 80% of actual needs.
He underlined that Syria needs an estimated $40bn to fully rebuild its electricity sector.
Dr Ghara noted that the additional 800 megawatts of electricity in the second phase will raise daily electricity availability to five hours, representing a 40% improvement for more than 5mn subscribers.
This, he said, would support sustainability in commercial areas and factories.
He added that the first phase had already succeeded in increasing power hours in critical areas from 16 to 24 hours per day.
Dr Ghara described the Qatari grant as the largest in the energy sector to date, part of a broader $7bn plan to add around 5,000 megawatts to Syria's power grid.
He emphasised that this support will play a key role in stimulating economic growth by enhancing the investment environment and attracting both domestic and foreign capital, opening new avenues for revitalising productive sectors.
He also pointed out that injecting this volume of electricity will create significant job opportunities in operation and maintenance fields, supporting government efforts to reduce unemployment and improve living conditions for Syrians.
Syria, he said, faces challenges in receiving and distributing the additional 800 megawatts due to damage sustained by the electricity grid during the conflict, as much of the network requires costly repairs.
Dr Ghara added that the government, supported by the World Bank, is working on rehabilitating transmission lines and implementing an island system to power Aleppo using electricity imported from Turkiye, allowing domestic production to be redirected to other provinces.
The second phase of the project will expand the impact of the support to more than 5mn subscribers, he said, noting that the first phase had already stabilised the grid and supported industry with an addition of 400 megawatts.
He stressed that the project passes through Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and requires ongoing regional co-ordination to ensure supply sustainability.
Qatar recently announced the launch of the second phase of its support for the electricity sector in Syria, providing 800 megawatts in collaboration between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Syrian ministry of energy.
Supplies began on August 2, passing through Azerbaijan and Turkiye to the Aleppo power plant, from where electricity will be distributed across Syrian regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment