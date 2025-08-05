Silvertech And Paragon Join Forces To Shape The Next Generation Of Digital Experiences

Strategic acquisition elevates SilverTech's AI capabilities, accelerating intelligent solutions and shaping the future of machine learning innovation.

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SilverTech , a leading national digital experience agency headquartered in Bedford, New Hampshire, has acquired Paragon , a premier customer research, digital consultancy and enterprise web solutions company based in Cleveland, Ohio, to expand its capabilities to better serve the world's most complex business challenges – both now and in the future.“Combining forces with Paragon allows us to further enhance our capabilities, capacity and creativity, positioning us where there is nothing we cannot do at the highest level within our industry,” said Nick Soggu, Chief Executive Officer, SilverTech.“Paragon's digital experience platform expertise adds to our strong capabilities, resulting in a more modern, competitive, comprehensive and innovative offering for both SilverTech and Paragon clients. Rooted in innovation and growth, this strategic alliance furthers SilverTech's mission to better support evolving client needs, helping them to stay ahead of the industry in a rapidly changing digital landscape.”By combining the complementary strengths of both agencies, SilverTech is now able to:. Scale the delivery of AI-powered personalization, predictive analytics and intelligent search. Accelerate innovation in machine learning, conversational interfaces and process automation. Deepen customer research and deliver digital strategy that is aligned with business strategy. Expand CMS and DXP platform expertise with top-tier technology partnerships and solutions, and is certified and well credentialed in Sitecore, Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, Hubspot, Contentstack, Contentful, Salesforce, Sanity and Big Commerce.“This acquisition brings together Paragon's deep enterprise experience and consulting expertise with SilverTech's strengths in digital marketing, media and managed services,” said Jeff McPherson, Chief Growth Officer, SilverTech.“Together, we are expanding our ability to serve a broader range of markets with a powerful mix of strategic insight and technical innovation –helping clients harness data, personalize experiences, improve decision-making and drive automation.”“Combining our talents with SilverTech's enables us to level up in the industry, expand our capacity, and broaden our range of services,” said John Ours, Chief Executive Officer, Paragon.“The shared vision between Paragon and SilverTech, coupled with our complementary offerings and strengths, and extensive experience in the industry, brings momentum, positive energy and expertise to our collective clients."Now with 150 team members across three U.S. offices and a global client base spanning midmarket to enterprise, SilverTech is now uniquely positioned to lead innovation and drive transformative growth in the tech sector.Working with major regional and national brands and institutions, such as Georgia Pacific, Nova Scotia Power, and Drexel University, SilverTech has earned national recognition as a Chief Marketer Top 200 Agency, a two-time Sitefinity Partner of the Year and Website of the Year award winner, and SilverTech's work on the Visit New Hampshire website earned recognition in Kentico's Government and Municipal category of Site of the Year. Built from a strong New Hampshire foundation, SilverTech was also honored by New Hampshire Business Review with Business Excellence Awards in 2023 and 2024, recognizing the company's imagination, industriousness, innovation and achievements.Based in Ohio, Paragon has delivered proven results to key organizations nationally and globally, including Charles Schwab, UGG, Hoka, General Mills, JLG and Mutual of Omaha, as well as a number of major Ohio institutions, such as Cleveland Clinic, Bob Evans Restaurants, SummaCare and University Hospitals of Cleveland.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital strategy, digital marketing, user experience strategy & design, advanced web and application design & development, digital experience technology implementation, and digital transformation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a 'Top 200 Agency.' Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, Borg Warner, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and many others.About ParagonHeadquartered in Cleveland, Paragon is a full-lifecycle digital consultancy with over 30 years of expertise helping top brands like HOKA, UGG, Cleveland Clinic, and Charles Schwab deliver optimized customer experiences in today's complex digital landscape. Specializing in customer research, digital strategy, UX design, and development, Paragon crafts tailored web and commerce solutions utilizing platforms like Sitecore, Contentstack, Contentful, Optimizely, Kentico, and Microsoft, among others. Paragon's collaborative, insight-driven approach blends creativity with practical strategies to deliver measurable outcomes, whether solving unique customer experience challenges or driving growth through ongoing support.

