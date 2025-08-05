Currax Announces National Expansion Of Cravings Don't Own Me CTV Commercial, Along With Launch Of New Real Patients, Real Results DTC Campaign

Through video testimonials, digital storytelling, and curated content, the latest campaign spotlights real people on CONTRAVE® at various stages of their health and weight management journey.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company and manufacturer of the #1 branded oral non GLP-1 weight loss medication brand CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), announces the national expansion of its "Cravings Don't Own Me" CTV ad campaign, now reaching over 70% of the U.S. population. The national expansion of the television campaign coincides with the launch of Currax's new "Real Patients, Real Results" direct-to-consumer campaign which spotlights real CONTRAVE patients from all walks of life, ages, and locations across the U.S., sharing their personal stories with weight management and the impact the medication has had on their health journeys.

The campaign is launching with an initial group of three real CONTRAVE patients who share their personal health journeys in their own words. Additional ambassadors will be introduced later this year. The first round of ambassadors includes:



Brian T. – 67, Kansas City, MO

Jeanette J. – 38, Washington, D.C. Jennifer J. – 52, Billings, MT

"GLP-1s finally helped me lose weight after years of trying everything, but I couldn't afford to stay on them. I was terrified I'd lose all the progress I made. Talking to my doctor opened the door to another option that I could actually stick with: CONTRAVE," said Brian T., CONTRAVE Patient Ambassador. "I'm sharing my story because I know I'm not alone. People like me, especially seniors, deserve real, affordable solutions, not just short-term hope."

A recent national survey of over 1,000 U.S. adults who are living with obesity or overweight, sponsored by Currax Pharmaceuticals, found that 92% of people say obesity is about more than just reaching a goal weight; it's about regaining confidence and mobility. The same survey revealed that 87% of adults experience regular food cravings, and more than half wish they could think about food less often.

"Weight loss is personal. These stories reflect the impact obesity has on millions of people worldwide and the strength and challenges of the people behind them," said Derrick Gastineau, Head of Marketing at Currax Pharmaceuticals. "We believe sharing these personal stories is one of the most meaningful ways to reach and support others on similar paths. Our ultimate goal is to deliver a simple, but powerful message: You are not alone on this journey."

Each story features a different patient perspective and experience. Their stories will be featured throughout social media on Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and can be found at SaveOnContrave . Through compelling video testimonials, digital storytelling, and curated content, the campaign is designed to connect with people at various stages of their health and weight management journey. The campaign will roll out through a series of patient profiles, videos, social media content, and digital ads, all designed to foster community and empower those struggling with cravings, emotions around food, and weight loss.

Supporting the Real Patients initiative is the national expansion of Currax's "Cravings Don't Own Me" CTV campaign. First introduced in select regions earlier this year, the CTV ads serve as a broad awareness driver, helping more people discover CONTRAVE.

Together, the campaigns reflect Currax's continued focus on patient-centered care, transparency, and education. Currax aims to broaden understanding of the range of FDA-approved obesity treatment options available so individuals can be empowered to make informed decisions about their health.

Learn more at SaveOnContrave

About Currax

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on addressing the #1 and #2 causes of preventable death in the United States, smoking and obesity. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit .

About CONTRAVE:

CONTRAVE®, is an extended-release fixed dose combination of naltrexone and bupropion (naltrexone HCL/bupropion HCL) indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese), or adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) with at least one weight-related medical problem such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes. For full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide, please visit .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

