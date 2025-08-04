ACC Issues Over 22,000 Certificates Of Origin In Seven Months

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce issued 22,674 certificates of origin for exported goods during the first seven months of 2025, marking a 5.1% increase compared to the same period last year.However, the total value of exports covered by these certificates declined by 4.4% year-on-year, according to official data.Figures released by the Chamber show that while the number of certificates rose from 21,566 in the January–July period of 2024, the cumulative value fell to JD763 million, down from JD798 million in the previous year.Iraq remained the top destination for Jordanian exports certified by the Chamber, with goods valued at JD349 million shipped under 1,965 certificates. Saudi Arabia followed with JD61 million (5,165 certificates), then Egypt with JD54 million (566 certificates), Syria with JD46 million (2,462 certificates), and Switzerland with JD44 million across just 12 certificates.In terms of product categories, re-exports of foreign-origin goods led the list, accounting for JD386 million of the total certified exports. Industrial products came second with JD149 million, followed by agricultural products (JD100 million), Arab-origin goods (JD61 million), and other miscellaneous exports.A certificate of origin is a document used in international trade to certify that goods in a shipment are wholly obtained, produced, or manufactured in a specific country. It is essential for customs clearance and for determining tariff rates and trade preferences.The Amman Chamber of Commerce issues certificates for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and natural resources, as well as for re-exported foreign goods and foreign-origin products purchased locally, provided they meet applicable requirements.Certificates for Jordanian industrial exports are issued upon request, based on factory invoices certified by the Chamber of Industry and original proof of local origin.The issuance of these documents is governed by Article 29 of Chamber Bylaw No. 45 of 2009 and the 2013 instructions regulating certificate of origin procedures.