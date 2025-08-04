Turkmenistan, UN Discuss Innovative Solutions For Landlocked Developing Countries
The talks, held at the Berkarar Hotel, brought together the Director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation, Dima Al-Khatib, and the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Fatou Haidar.
The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation in sustainable development, industrial growth, and the promotion of an innovative economy. Both sides emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to support development goals, particularly in the context of landlocked countries.
Following the meeting, participants reaffirmed their common commitment to strengthening partnerships and coordinating efforts on global platforms to address pressing economic and development challenges.
