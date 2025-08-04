Classera Signs Major Strategic Agreements In Damascus In Presence Of Syrian President And Saudi Minister Of Investment

MENAFN - Asdaf News)In a significant step to strengthen Saudi-Syrian economic cooperation and accelerate reconstruction and digital transformation, Classera, the global leader in smart learning solutions, has signed a series of strategic agreements with the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, represented by the Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology and the Syrian Minister of Health. The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum, hosted in Damascus.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al-Shar'a, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Saudi Minister of Investment, and Eng. Mohammed bin Suhail Al-Madani, Founder and CEO of Classera, along with senior officials and business leaders from both nations.

These agreements align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which emphasizes enabling the private sector to lead development initiatives in partner nations and leverage its expertise in post-crisis reconstruction projects. According to Forbes, the forum announced investments totaling SAR 24 billion across 47 agreements, with participation from over 150 executives and representatives of leading Saudi companies, making it one of the most significant milestones in the history of bilateral economic relations.

The agreements with Classera aim to transform education and training ecosystems in Syria, utilizing cutting-edge technologies across K-12 education, higher education, and vocational training, as well as the government and healthcare sectors. Key initiatives include:

Deploying advanced e-learning platforms to ensure equitable access to education in remote areas. Building national capabilities in digital and educational fields.

Establishing online digital academies to equip youth with digital skills and foster entrepreneurship. Enhancing healthcare workforce readiness through unified digital platforms for training, licensing, and upskilling healthcare professionals.

Speaking on this landmark collaboration, Eng. Mohammed bin Suhail Al-Madani, CEO of Classera, stated: “We are honored to bring our global expertise in digital learning and training to support Syria and its people. We firmly believe that investing in human capital through advanced technologies is the fastest path to restoring Syria to its rightful place.”

The agreements will also introduce Classera's expertise from over 40 countries into the Syrian market, including AI-powered learning management systems, digital training solutions, educational analytics, and intelligent learning technologies.

As one of the world's leading EdTech companies and the largest in the Middle East, Classera operates in over 40 countries worldwide and has earned numerous international accolades, including:

Microsoft Education Global Partner of the Year The BETT Award for Innovation The GESS Award for Educational Innovation In addition, Classera has attracted major investments from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (through its investment arm, Sanabil) and top Silicon Valley venture capital firms, reinforcing its position as a global pioneer in smart learning. Tags#Classera #Investment #Vision 2030