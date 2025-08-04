University Of Sharjah Signs Strategic Mou With Binance Academy To Foster Blockchain Innovation And Talent Development, Sharjah, UAE

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)The University of Sharjah (UOS) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance Academy, the educational arm of Binance , the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. This milestone agreement marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration in blockchain research, education, talent development, and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies at the University of Sharjah, and Ms. Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance . The agreement reflects a shared vision to equip students and researchers with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to lead in the evolving blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.

Under the partnership, both entities will collaborate on several strategic initiatives, including the development of specialised academic programmes, joint research projects, capacity-building workshops, and hackathons. The agreement also enables student internship placements, supports startup incubation, and opens the door for expert exchanges and industry-driven mentorship programs.

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb commented: Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy, Head of the Technology Transfer Office at UOS, stated:

With more than 20,000 students representing over 100 nationalities, the University of Sharjah is one of the largest and most diverse academic institutions in the UAE. In the 2024–2025 US News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings, UOS is ranked #1 in the UAE, #4 in the Arab region, and #261 globally. The university also ranks 4th globally in Green and Sustainable Science and Technology, 18th in Energy and Fuels, and 53rd in Engineering. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, UOS is placed in the 301–350 band globally, and ranks 53rd worldwide for Research Quality and 69th in the THE Young University Rankings 2024. Subject-wise , UoS is ranked among the top 300 globally in six disciplines, including Computing, Engineering, and Medical and Health Sciences. The University is widely recognized for its commitment to applied research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

This MoU is part of the University's broader strategy to establish Sharjah as a leading regional hub for advanced technologies, digital transformation, and sustainable innovation. It reinforces the role of academia in supporting national and global tech ecosystems through partnerships with industry leaders.

The MoU is now in effect, and both parties will begin implementing joint activities in the upcoming academic year.

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by 280 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit:

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.